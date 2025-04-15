Anambra government has called for legislation to ban the use of industrial oxygen in hospitals across the country, describing it as dangerous to public health.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, made the call on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Ms. Nwamaka Arinze, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant in Awka.

Mefor expressed displeasure over the continued use of industrial oxygen in hospitals instead of pure medical oxygen, describing it as very dangerous for humans.

He emphasized that, “Since it has been proven that industrial oxygen is not good for human consumption, it should be a legislative issue. There should be a law against it, with clear punishments outlined for its usage.”

Mefor argued that without legislation, people will still opt for what they consider cheap, regardless of the consequences.

The commissioner noted that the use of industrial oxygen is widespread and called for strong legislation with severe punishment to curb this deadly practice.

He also pointed out that the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had recently shut down the Bridgehead Drug Market due to the sale of fake, expired, and banned drugs.

Mefor lamented that some traders place profit above human lives, stating that “The only way to really curb this menace is through legislation and enforcement of the law.”

He acknowledged that the problem is not the absence of laws but the difficulty of enforcement, particularly in Anambra State, where challenges exist in ensuring that laws are applied effectively.

Mefor also pledged that the Ministry of Information would work closely with relevant authorities to raise public awareness about the dangers of industrial oxygen in hospitals.

Support for the legislation

Earlier, Dr. Arinze, the MD/CEO of the Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, voiced her support for the fight against the use of industrial oxygen in medical settings.

Arinze condemned the use of industrial oxygen in hospitals and echoed the Commissioner’s call for legislation and strict enforcement.

She expressed satisfaction that the Anambra State Oxygen Production Plant continues to produce pure medical oxygen and has a standby supply for emergencies.

However, she noted the challenge of educating some doctors who, despite knowing the dangers, still permit the use of industrial oxygen.

The cost of poor practices

Arinze lamented that in Nigeria, autopsies are often only conducted in controversial cases. This practice means that when a patient dies after being administered industrial oxygen, families still end up paying the doctor before collecting the body.

She stressed the importance of healthcare professionals’ responsibility to save lives and build, rather than destroy.