The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that Nigeria’s crude oil reserves now stand at 37.28 billion barrels and its gas reserves hit 210.54 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of January 1, 2025.

This was disclosed by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, on Friday.

Komolafe noted that the figure includes 31.44 billion barrels of crude oil and 5.84 billion barrels of condensates, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that on the gas side, Nigeria’s total natural gas reserves have risen to 210.54 trillion cubic feet (tcf), made up of 101.03 tcf of Associated Gas (gas found with crude oil) and 109.51 tcf of Non-Associated Gas (gas found alone in reservoirs without oil).

The NAN report also indicated a slight drop in oil reserves, which stood at 37.50 billion barrels in 2024, but noted a marginal increase in gas reserves, up from 209.26 trillion cubic feet (tcf) recorded in the previous year.

Komolafe explained that it aligns with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the NUPRC’s Regulatory Action Plan for 2024 and the Near Term.

He further revealed that the Reserves Life Index, which is an estimate of how long the reserves would last at the current production level, is 64 years for oil and 93 years for gas respectively.

He noted that these figures represent the official national reserves position as of January 1, 2025.

What you should know

Recently, President Bola Tinubu pledged to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production from under 1.5 million barrels per day to over 2 million bpd in 2025.

In March, Nigeria’s oil production surged in February, surpassing its OPEC quota of 1.5 million bpd by 70,000 bpd, contributing to the cartel’s overall output increase, as reported in a Reuters survey.

According to Nairametrics’ calculations based on figures from the NUPRC’s Crude Oil and Condensate Production Report, 2024, Nigeria produced 566,794,493 barrels of crude oil and condensate from January to December 2024.