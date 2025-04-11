Agroeknor, a leading agribusiness and agro-processing company specializing in the export of high-value agricultural products, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its debut commercial paper (CP) issuance, which was oversubscribed.

The offering, which launched as part of Agroeknor’s strategic efforts to diversify its funding sources and deepen its footprint in Nigeria’s capital markets, attracted strong interest from a diverse group of institutional and high-net-worth investors.

This oversubscription reflects a significant vote of confidence in the company’s vision, performance, and long-term growth trajectory.

Speaking on the milestone, Timi Oke, CEO of Agroeknor, stated:

“We are thrilled by the positive reception of our first commercial paper issuance. The 25% oversubscription demonstrates strong market confidence in our business model, operational integrity, and our mission to drive value across the agricultural value chain. This funding will accelerate our working capital needs and support our continued expansion across local and international markets. We remain committed to enhancing transparency, corporate governance, and sustainability as we scale.”

The proceeds from the issuance will be deployed toward financing Agroeknor’s export operations, increasing production capacity, and further strengthening its supply chain, particularly for its flagship products such as hibiscus, ginger, and sesame.

Agroeknor’s CP program was arranged and structured in partnership with UBA Capital and Udo Udoma & Belo Osagie

About Agroeknor

Agroeknor is a Nigerian agribusiness company focused on the aggregation, processing, and export of high-value, non-oil agricultural commodities. With a strong commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and quality, Agroeknor partners with over 10,000 smallholder farmers and cooperatives to deliver premium agricultural products to international markets.