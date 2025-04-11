Gold has reached a historic milestone, soaring to a record high of $3,200 per ounce, delivering exceptional returns to investors amid the global trade war between the U.S and China.

This remarkable surge reflects the increasing appetite for safe-haven assets in times of economic uncertainty, reinforcing gold’s status as a reliable hedge against inflation.

Since the beginning of the year, gold prices have risen over 20%, fueled by robust buying from foreign central banks.

The combination of a weakening dollar and escalating fears surrounding the trade war has further amplified demand for this precious metal.

Financial analyst Axel Adler Jr. predicts that gold prices could climb even higher if trade tensions continue to escalate.

Bitcoin price also increasing

While gold dominates headlines, Bitcoin—dubbed “digital gold“—has also shown remarkable growth.

Over the past year, Bitcoin has surged by 16%, maintaining its reputation as an alternative asset for hedging against economic instability.

Currently trading at around $81,910, Bitcoin has rebounded by 10% since April 9, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff pause, which excluded tariffs on China.

Despite this recovery, Bitcoin remains below its all-time high of $109,000.

U.S.-China trade war

China, a major player in the ongoing trade war, has raised tariffs on U.S. goods to a record 125%, a move that indicates the seriousness of the economic standoff.

According to the Chinese government, the tariff hike adheres to its Customs Law, Tariff Law, and Foreign Trade Law, while accusing the U.S. of engaging in “unilateral bullying” and violating global trade norms.

China has indicated that it will not respond to further tariff increases from the U.S., arguing that American goods are already uncompetitive in the Chinese market.

This prolonged dispute between the U.S. and China has heavily impacted key sectors such as agriculture, technology, and energy.

What you should know

Economists caution that the latest tariff hike could disrupt global supply chains, elevate prices, and exacerbate inflationary pressures in both nations.

The trade war has also had indirect effects on the cryptocurrency market, as Bitcoin miners face rising costs for mining equipment due to the tensions.

Analysts warn investors to closely monitor developments in this economic standoff, as a lack of resolution could lead to broader repercussions on the global economy.

With gold at record highs and Bitcoin gaining traction, the world watches closely to see how this trade war will unfold—whether it leads to de-escalation or further deepens the divide between two of the world’s largest economic powerhouses.