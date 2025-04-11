The Abia State Government has committed a N1 billion take-off fund to support the newly launched Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, designed to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to civil servants and their dependants.

Governor Alex Otti officially launched the scheme on Thursday in Umuahia, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to providing quality healthcare for all residents of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, described the scheme as a historic milestone for Abia, emphasizing its contributory nature.

“The scheme operates on a contributory basis, with employees contributing 5%, and the government covering the remaining percentage.

“For the first six months, workers will contribute 2.5% of their basic salaries, while the government will cover the other 2.5%,” Uche explained.

He also mentioned that the government had provided N1 billion as a take-off fund for the scheme.

Uche encouraged civil servants to register immediately to fully benefit from the programme, noting that it would help reduce reliance on unqualified medical practitioners.

Governor Otti emphasizes accessibility for all

Governor Otti, in his address, emphasized that financial challenges would no longer be a barrier to accessing healthcare in the state.

“Nobody in the New Abia will be denied access to health services due to financial incapacity,” he declared.

He further explained that the scheme would allow civil servants and their dependants to enroll for 24/7 quality healthcare services at designated facilities across the state.

“This initiative is designed to significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses for individuals in formal sector employment,” the governor said.

“It will minimize the risks and dangers associated with self-medication and increase demand for medical services at public health facilities in both urban and rural communities.”

Expanding beyond basic care

Otti also noted that the scheme would offer not only basic care but also advanced services, such as surgical, orthopaedic, paediatric, obstetric, and gynaecology care.

He urged all Abia workers in ministries, departments, and agencies to fully participate in the programme.

On the Medical Outreach Programme, the governor emphasized its focus on the poor and vulnerable, marking a shift from outdated models.

“This project is the first of its kind. It will ultimately end the era of medical programmes and outreaches in open fields, market squares, or community halls,” Otti said.

He also reiterated the State Government’s ban on using public schools, markets, religious centres, and other unauthorized venues for medical outreach.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Special Guest of Honour, commended the Otti-led administration for implementing health policies that aim to improve citizens’ health.

“Health security, which is what we are launching today, is the foundation for health for all. This was the vision behind the health insurance I established during my presidency,” Obasanjo stated.

Commitment to improved healthcare

Earlier, Dr. Chiedozie Egwuonwu, the Executive Secretary of the Abia State Health Insurance Agency, described the initiative as a testament to the government’s commitment to improving healthcare.

He emphasized that the scheme would cover both routine healthcare and emergency services.