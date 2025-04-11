Buying electricity tokens in Nigeria gets more and more expensive each day. But with how important it is always to have power, you cannot escape making this purchase. It could be for your home, office, shop, or anywhere else— you must constantly buy electricity tokens.

Gone are the days when you used electricity, and the estimated cost was brought to you by NEPA when the month ended. Now, you have control over your light usage and can decide to use prepaid or postpaid.

However, in this unfriendly economy, you need a site that makes this bill cheap. I also needed a site like that, so I compiled a list of 5 cheap sites to buy electricity tokens in Nigeria.

You don’t have to do the work anymore—I already did it. So, let’s dig in, shall we? But before then, let’s consider some factors before choosing a site to buy electricity tokens in Nigeria.

6 Factors to Consider Before Choosing a Site to Buy Electricity Tokens in Nigeria

1. Cost: This is a major factor when purchasing anything. But when it comes to electricity tokens (which you constantly buy), you want to be very intentional about your site choice. Outrageous costs have the potential to ruin your financial balance.

This makes cost the topmost factor to consider. Find out how different sites charge and which ones are more cost-effective than the others.

2. Site/App User Interface: The User Interface (UI) of the site or app is another crucial factor to consider. Paying bills is already stressful, but using an app with an annoying UI makes it even more stressful. You want to avoid this as much as possible.

So, check out the UI of the site or app you want to use to ensure that it is easy to navigate, responsive, and not hurtful to the eyes.

3. Speed: The frustration of slow payments can be a lot. This is not something that anyone wants to experience. To avoid this, research the site you intend to use and ensure the service is speedy.

You can check out customer reviews on platforms like Google Play Store or TrustPilot to see what others say about the site.

4. Security: What use is a cheap, user-friendly, and fast site if it’s not secure? Be sure about the security of a site before you choose it as your bill payment platform.

If its security isn’t assured, check for other options. But do not worry; this article will address that.

5. Payment Process: The payment process also has to be hassle-free. From the first to the last step, everything must flow smoothly. If not, you’d always have to endure delayed services.

Paying electricity bills is not complicated, so if a site makes it so, it’s time to flee.

6. Customer Service: Things happen, and sometimes you’ll need help. You cannot get the help you need if a site’s customer service isn’t great.

This is why you must ensure that the customer service of your chosen site is always available and ready to help.

Top 5 Cheapest Sites to Buy Electricity Tokens in Nigeria

The top 5 cheapest sites to buy electricity tokens in Nigeria are Cardtonic, VTpass, Instant Energy, Lumia, and PayPower. They are convenient to use and provide you with a cost-effective way to use power.

1. Cardtonic

Cardtonic is known for its cheap but top-notch bill payment services. As a leading platform in the fintech space, Cardtonic has established itself as an easy go-to for fast, secure, and cheap electricity bill payment services.

Whether you prefer using the website or downloading the app, you can buy electricity tokens in a few minutes. Go on the platform and head to the “Bill Payment” section.

Tap on “Electricity,” select your provider and tariff plan. Continue by entering the metre number and the amount you want to buy. Once you tap “Purchase,” your recharge will immediately be reflected on your meter.

You can also pay bills like internet, airtime, data, and cable, get a virtual dollar card, and buy gadgets on Cardtonic. The platform is also widely recognised for gift card trading. In short, Cardtonic is an all-in-one payment platform.

2. VTpass

You can buy both prepaid and postpaid electricity tokens on VTpass. Head to the website, select your state and electricity provider and enter the metre type and number, your phone number, email address, and amount. Click “Continue” to buy the tokens.

You’re also free to download the VTpass app for a much smoother experience. Get it on the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

3. Instant Energy

On this site, you’ll need to add your metre details by selecting your state and typing in your metre number. Enter the amount you want to buy and proceed to check out.

The site allows you to track your electricity spending on the dashboard. This helps you manage your spending even better. Additionally, there are other interesting features, like being able to budget for your next electricity bill payment and nicknaming your meter.

4. Lumia

Lumia is convenient, enjoyable, and straightforward for buying electricity tokens.

Head to the website or app and select your distribution company to get started. Enter your metre number, phone number, email address, and amount. Click on “Buy Now,” and you’re good.

5. PayPower

PayPower instantly tops up your metre tokens when you buy. It is swift and involves only four steps. You can buy on the website or use the app. Whichever one you use, you’ll still buy the tokens at cheap rates. Follow the steps displayed on the screen to enjoy a seamless buying experience.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cheap Sites to Buy Electricity Tokens in Nigeria

What is the Cheapest Way to Buy Electricity?

The cheapest way to buy electricity is through an online platform like Cardtonic, which offers affordable but quality bill payment services.

What is the Cheapest Source of Electricity in Nigeria?

Hydropower is said to be the cheapest source of energy in Nigeria.

How Many Units of Electricity are N3,000?

This varies according to the times, your meter type, and the distribution company. Check with your distribution company to find out how many units you will get for N3,000.

How Can I Buy Prepaid Metre Online in Nigeria?

To buy a prepaid metre online in Nigeria, visit your distribution company’s website, e.g., EEDC, and apply for one. You’ll be required to pay for the prepaid metre after completing a KYC process.

How Can I Buy Power Online?

You can buy power online by visiting Cardtonic’s website or downloading the app. Sign up and use the “Bill Payment” option to buy power. It takes only a few minutes.

Conclusion

Buying electricity tokens is not a complicated thing. With the right site, it’s not only cheap but is also quick.

The sites listed above are cheap, fast, secure, and have a smooth payment process and excellent customer service. Go ahead and buy electricity tokens without stress and save money while at it!