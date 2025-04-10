The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever global guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment, and care of meningitis, aiming to reduce deaths from vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis by 70% and cut cases by 50% by 2030.

In a statement released Thursday, WHO said that the new guidance aims to speed up detection, ensure timely treatment, and improve long-term care for those affected.

The statement highlighted that by bringing together the latest evidence-based recommendations, the guidelines provide a critical tool for reducing deaths and disability caused by the disease.

“Despite effective treatments and vaccines against some forms of meningitis, the disease remains a significant global health threat.

“Bacterial meningitis is the most dangerous form and can become fatal within 24 hours, “WHO said.

The statement also highlighted the prevalence of many pathogens that can cause meningitis, with an estimated 2.5 million cases reported globally in 2019. This includes 1.6 million cases of bacterial meningitis, which resulted in approximately 240,000 deaths.

“Around 20% of people who contract bacterial meningitis develop long-term complications, including disabilities that impact quality of life.

“The disease also carries heavy financial and social costs for individuals, families, and communities.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that the guidelines were part of the broader Defeating Meningitis by 2030 Global Roadmap, which was adopted by WHO Member States in 2020.

“The roadmap aims to eliminate bacterial meningitis epidemics, reduce cases of vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis by 50%, and decrease deaths by 70%.”

He also mentioned that the guidelines could be used by policymakers, health planners, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to inform capacity-building, education, and research efforts.

Key areas to achieve meningitis goals

Ghebreyesus outlined the five key areas required to achieve these goals:

Diagnosis and Treatment: Faster detection and optimal clinical management.

Prevention and Epidemic Control: Developing affordable vaccines, achieving high immunization coverage, and improving outbreak preparedness and response.

Disease Surveillance: Strengthening monitoring systems to guide prevention and control.

Care and Support: Ensuring early recognition and improved access to care and support for those affected by meningitis.

Advocacy and Engagement: Increasing political commitment, public awareness of meningitis, and better understanding of the right to prevention, care, and after-care services,” he said.

Ghebreyesus emphasized that bacterial meningitis kills one in six of the people it strikes and leaves many others with lasting health challenges.

“Implementing these new guidelines will help save lives, improve long-term care for those affected by meningitis, and strengthen health systems.

“Meningitis can affect anyone anywhere, and at any age, however, the disease burden remains particularly high in low- and middle-income countries and in settings experiencing large-scale epidemics.

“The highest burden of disease is seen in a region of sub-Saharan Africa, often referred to as the ‘meningitis belt’, which is at high risk of recurrent epidemics of meningococcal meningitis,” he explained.

Ghebreyesus outlined the clinical management recommendations for meningitis in children and adults, emphasizing that “improving clinical management of meningitis is essential to reducing mortality and morbidity, minimizing long-term complications and disability, and improving the quality of life for affected individuals and communities.”

He explained that the new guidelines provide evidence-based recommendations for managing children older than one month, adolescents, and adults with acute community-acquired meningitis.

The guidelines cover all aspects of clinical care, including diagnosis, antibiotic therapy, adjunctive treatment, supportive care, and the management of long-term effects.

“These guidelines address both bacterial and viral causes of meningitis, given the similarities in clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management,” he added.

Guidelines for both epidemic and non-epidemic settings

Ghebreyesus further noted that the guidelines are designed for both non-epidemic and epidemic settings, superseding the previous 2014 WHO guidelines on meningitis outbreak response.

“As resource-limited settings bear the highest burden of meningitis, these guidelines have been specifically tailored for implementation in low- and middle-income countries. They are intended for use by healthcare professionals in first- and second-level facilities, including emergency, inpatient, and outpatient services,” he said.

He said that with these guidelines, the WHO is provided countries with a critical tool to bridge gaps in meningitis diagnosis, treatment, and care, ensuring that more people received timely treatment and long-term support.