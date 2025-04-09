The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing for a potential wave of funding support requests from African nations as the economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs begins to unfold.

These tariffs, which took effect last week, followed an earlier freeze on USAID funding, leaving several African countries in a precarious position.

Director of the IMF’s African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, expressed concern over the increasing vulnerability of African economies.

IMF’s Perspective on the Growing Economic Strain

Speaking in Dakar on Tuesday, Selassie noted that the poorest and least resilient nations are turning to institutions like the IMF for support.

He stated, “We live in a shock-prone world. The poorest and least resilient countries are increasingly turning to institutions like ours. I don’t rule out more African countries seeking support.”

Sub-Saharan Africa exported $29 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, making it the region’s largest market after China, the UAE, and India.

However, the current global economic environment mirrors the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many frontier-market nations lose access to international capital markets.

Challenges Ahead for African Nations

Selassie warned that the future looks challenging, as not only the U.S. but also other countries have indicated a reduced capacity to provide financial support for African countries.

He emphasized the need for African nations to develop strategies to mitigate these challenges, stating, “This places an even greater responsibility on African nations to come up with strategies to offset these challenges.”

Despite outreach from trading partners seeking to avoid the levies, President Trump remains steadfast in his tariff strategy.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump reiterated the importance of tariffs to his economic agenda. He remarked, “We’re not looking at that,” in response to calls for tariff relief, while also signaling openness to “fair deals and good deals with every country.”

What you should know

The President announced an additional 34% “reciprocal” tariff on Chinese goods on April 2, and warned countries not to retaliate.

However, China announced a 34% tariff on U.S. goods last Friday, as a countermeasure, further escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

President Trump sharply criticized China for ignoring his warning not to retaliate against newly imposed tariffs, and threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports, which is expected to take effect today.