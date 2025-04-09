President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been named Person of the Year, even as he advocated a collaboration between the public and the private sector to help resolve Nigeria’s economic conundrum.

Speaking at the 17th edition of the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Mr. Dangote said the duo of public and private sectors must work together to tackle Nigeria’s socio-economic and political challenges.

Mr. Dangote was named Leadership Person of the Year by the Leadership Group of Newspaper at an event attended by the Vice President, Ministers, State Governors, lawmakers, top government functionaries and private sector operators.

Mr. Dangote, who is Africa’s wealthiest person, was represented by his Special Adviser, Engr Mansur Ahmed, who collected the award on his behalf.

In attendance also were top management staff from the Dangote Group who including: Senior Special Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, Chief of Staff to the President of Dangote Group, Ibrahim Dikko Adamu, Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, Capt Jamila MD Abubakar, Senior General Manager, External Relations and Stakeholders Management, Abatcha Bishara, General Manager, Government Relations Hashem Ahmed, and National Assembly Liaison Lead, Dr. Shuaibu Abdullahi, among others.

He said: “On behalf of the award recipients and stakeholders gathered here, I would like to assure all Nigerians of our commitment to continue doing everything we can to collectively make Nigeria a better place for the benefit of the present and future generations.”

Mr. Dangote added that: “Given the apocalyptic developments currently unfolding in the global economic arena, it is imperative that leading stakeholders from all sectors of every economy must close ranks and collaborate to advance the interest of their nation.”

He thanked the Leadership Newspapers for considering him for such a lofty award, adding that the recognition has inspired him to do more for his country.

The theme for this year’s Awards is: Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria’s Fiscal Federalism, and the keynote address was delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Umar Modibbo.

The Leadership Person of the Year Award is coming in the wake of numerous other recognitions.

On November 14, 2011, the Nigerian Government conferred on Aliko Dangote the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), becoming the first person outside government functionaries to bag the honour.

In 2013, he was conferred with the highest national honour in the Republic of Benin, the Grand Commander of the National Order of the Republic of Benin.

Similarly, in 2027, he was awarded the Officer of the Congolese Order of Merit.

In August 2022, Dangote was conferred with the Commander of the Order of Merit of Niger award by the then President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey, in appreciation for his services rendered to the Republic of Niger and as well as a tribute to his business acumen and philanthropy.

In 2024, he was conferred with the prestigious award of Commander of the National Order of the Lion, by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, for his commitment to economic growth and sustainable development across the continent.

In April 2014, TIME Magazine listed him among its 100 ‘Most Influential People in the World.

For six consecutive years, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, Forbes listed him as the ‘Most Powerful Man in Africa’ alongside the Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh el Sisi.

He was Vanguard Personality of the Year in 2022 and Guardian Man of the Year 2015.

In 2012 and 2024, the Daily Sun, Nigeria’s leading tabloid named him the Sun Man of the Year.