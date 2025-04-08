The United States Trade Representative has berated Nigeria for imposing an import ban on 25 different product categories, which is impacting American exporters.

Coming at a time tensions are rising over the sweeping tariffs imposed on several countries by the U.S., the trade body described the import ban by Nigeria as one of the 10 unfair trade practices perpetrated against the U.S. by different nations.

The USTR said import restrictions placed on items like beef, pork, poultry, fruit juices, medicaments, and spirits limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities.

“Nigeria’s import ban on 25 different product categories impacts U.S. exporters, particularly in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods,

“These policies create significant trade barriers that lead to lost revenue for U.S. businesses looking to expand in the Nigerian market,” the USTR stated in a post on X highlighting what it described as unfair trade practices against the U.S.

A global pattern

Nigeria is not alone in facing criticism from Washington. The USTR’s post also named India, Thailand, Kenya, Angola, Algeria, and the European Union for various trade restrictions that collectively impact billions of dollars in potential U.S. exports.

These include India’s ethanol import ban, Kenya’s 50% tariff on U.S. corn, and the EU’s new environmental compliance rules, which the USTR argues disadvantage American producers.

Angola’s recent announcement to restrict import licenses for poultry and meat products by July 2025 also drew attention, given that Angola is the largest market for U.S. poultry on the African continent.

The USTR emphasized that such practices threaten the viability of American businesses, from farmers and fishers to manufacturers and pharmaceutical firms.

In some cases, the agency linked the impact of these restrictions to job losses and the closure of businesses across the United States.

Cases against India and China

The USTR slammed China in particular for mass-producing American flags, thus causing losses for American manufacturers.

“Over 100,000 Chinese-made American flags are sold every month on just one e-commerce platform alone, resulting in $2 million in lost sales for American manufacturers, which ultimately leads to lost job opportunities and business closures.

“American flags should be Made in America!” it stated.

The USTR said India also banned imports of U.S. ethanol for fuel use, similar to what Thailand did by restricting imports of fuel ethanol, requiring approval and issuance permit.,

According to the U.S. trade organization, securing market access to India and Thailand for exports of U.S. fuel ethanol would result in at least an additional $414 million in annual export value.

What you should know

The USTR’s exposé on the unfair trade practices against the U.S. comes amid the global trade tensions sparked by the U.S. imposition of reciprocal tariffs on countries.

The U.S.’s renewed focus on foreign trade barriers is seen as part of a broader strategy to assert leverage in global trade negotiations—especially as Trump ramps up protectionist policies.

Some analysts say the administration is attempting to both shield American industries from external competition and pressure trading partners into revising market access policies in favor of U.S. exporters.

While Nigeria has not publicly responded to the USTR’s latest statements, the country has previously defended its import bans as necessary for protecting local industries and stabilizing its foreign exchange reserves.