Zeenab Group welcomed the Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) – Gerd Müller, in a landmark visit underscoring Nigeria’s industrial advancement.

Zeenab Group is rated A by two international rating agencies, Augustos and Co. Ltd, and Data Pro Ltd. It is into Food processing and Agro – commodity trading for local and international consumers.

During a special tour of Zeenab Foods cutting-edge facility at Abuja, which features an ultramodern rice mill and other grain processing machinery. Director-General Müller lauded the company’s operational scale, technological innovation, and sustainable industrial practices.

“Zeenab Foods’ innovative approach to agribusiness and its leadership in enhancing the value chain serve as a strong pathway to industrialization within the sector.

UNIDO is prepared to collaborate with Zeenab, facilitating strategic partnerships that drive industrial and trade growth,”

Dr. Victor Ayemere, PhD – Group Managing Director of Zeenab Group, guided Gerd Müller and the UNIDO delegation through the company’s growth journey in a brief presentation, emphasizing its commitment to excellence and sustainable development.

“Hosting Director-General Müller marks a defining moment in our mission to advancing domestic food manufacturing excellence while facilitating global market access for Nigerian products. We are eager to deepen collaboration with UNIDO to unlock transformative opportunities and elevate Nigeria’s industrial potential on the world map,” stated Dr. Victor Ayemere.

This impending collaboration is poised to reshape Nigeria’s food Processing industry, combining UNIDO’s global insights with Zeenab Foods’ experise and excellence to advance food processing and packaging at a national scale.

God Bless Nigeria!