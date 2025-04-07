The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has appointed Seyi Onasanya as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 1, 2025.

The announcement, made in a statement by NiRA President Mr. Akinsola Adesanya, signals a renewed push toward enhancing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem through improved domain management, governance, and innovation.

NiRA is the body responsible for managing Nigeria’s country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD), “.ng”.

As a not-for-profit, non-governmental entity, its mission is central to the security, stability, and reliability of Nigeria’s internet infrastructure. The organization plays a pivotal role in promoting digital identity and accessibility in Nigeria and across the continent.

According to Adesanya, Onasanya’s appointment marks a strategic milestone for the organisation. He highlighted her extensive experience in business operations, strategy, management consulting, stakeholder engagement, and corporate transformation, noting her capability to deliver results across both private and public sectors.

“Her strong leadership and deep understanding of the Domain Name System (DNS) ecosystem and internet governance will be instrumental in advancing NiRA’s position in this critical digital space,” Adesanya said. “We are confident that her expertise will significantly contribute to our ongoing growth, while strengthening our role as a digital enabler in Nigeria.”

With a career spanning Africa and Asia, Onasanya has led large-scale transformation projects and advised institutions on digital capability development, governance, and future-focused innovation. She is recognized as an expert in organizational strategy, HR transformation, leadership coaching, and corporate governance.

Brief Profile

Prior to joining NiRA, Onasanya served as Director at SNEVA Global Associates, a business advisory and corporate development firm. She was also Director and Head of Business Advisory at the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), and held the position of Organisation Senior Manager at global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Her track record reflects a commitment to building institutional capacity, empowering teams, and delivering systemic change.

Her appointment comes at a time when NiRA is intensifying its efforts to expand the use of the .ng domain as part of a broader national digital identity strategy. The .ng domain serves as a digital anchor for Nigerian businesses, institutions, and citizens, playing a central role in the country’s push for digital sovereignty and innovation.

Onasanya takes over from Mrs. Eyitayo Iyortim, the immediate past COO, who was recently elected as Chairperson and President of the African Top-Level Domains (AfTLD), a continental body overseeing ccTLD registries across Africa. Iyortim’s elevation underscores NiRA’s growing influence on the international stage and highlights the organisation’s commitment to leadership development and strategic vision.

As she steps into this new role, Onasanya is expected to lead efforts to drive digital transformation, improve domain adoption, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and position NiRA as a key player in Africa’s internet governance and digital infrastructure space. Her leadership is seen as crucial to sustaining momentum and achieving the organisation’s long-term objectives.