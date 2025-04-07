As the health and wellness movement grows, brands must go beyond product benefits to drive real impact. Power Oil has been at the forefront of this shift, leveraging purpose-driven marketing to build deeper consumer connections.

With 30.4% of medical mortality in Lagos linked to heart disease, the need for action is clear (Cardiovascular Journal of Africa, 2023). Understanding this, Power Oil has made heart health education and community impact central to its brand strategy:

Health Camp: 101,000+ Nigerians educated on heart health and lifestyle changes in the last year.

Market Fitness Activation: Thousands of market traders engaged in fitness activities across multiple states.

WalkHeartOn: 3,500+ participants walking for heart health awareness, with a token donated per attendee by the brand.

Now, Power Oil has extended its impact through a strategic cause-marketing partnership with the Kanu Heart Foundation—turning product purchases into life-saving contributions for heart surgeries with recipients benefitting from the maiden initiative.

“Consumers today want brands that stand for something,” says Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oils Portfolio at Tolaram Group. “By integrating social impact into our business, we’re driving both purpose and consumer trust.”

This initiative has strengthened Power Oil’s brand equity, consumer loyalty, and industry leadership—a case study on how authentic, value-driven marketing creates long-term success.

