The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has confirmed the quality and safety of 107 products in Anambra state while presenting Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to the manufacturers.

SON awarded MANCAP certificates to 44 companies operating in Anambra State in recognition of their compliance with national production quality standards.

The certificates, which were issued by SON’s Anambra Office 1 in Awka on Thursday, covered approvals for new products, recertification of existing products, and certifications for some imported goods.

The Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, noted that the certified companies had successfully met the organization’s rigorous quality specifications.

“The certification of locally manufactured products ensures compliance with standards and promotes quality awareness in goods and services,” said Okeke, who was represented by the Director of the Anambra Regional Office, Mr. Chinedu Agafie.

He explained that the certification process supports product traceability and competitiveness, both within Nigeria and in the global marketplace. Okeke also urged manufacturers to maintain high standards and continue improving their processes to remain competitive.

“Congratulations, as we present 44 companies with 107 products, the prestigious MANCAP certificates and logos, we strongly advise you to comply with the conditions stipulated for your certification.

“As manufacturers in a very competitive business climate, we admonish you to sustain and improve on your activities of standardization and quality assurance by imbibing the culture of quality, which can guarantee profitability.

“Quality is critical to customers’ satisfaction, which in turn ensures continuous patronage and resultant increase in services, output, and profitability. If you do not deliver quality products, they will quickly look for alternatives,” he said.

Gov Soludo hailed for business-friendly environment

He also expressed appreciation to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for fostering a business-friendly environment in Anambra State, which he said had enabled manufacturers to thrive.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for providing the enabling environment that promotes business activities in the state.”

In his welcome address, Mr. Emmanuel Husseni, the State Coordinator for Anambra Office 1, praised the awardees for meeting the necessary requirements for the certification. He encouraged manufacturers to obtain the updated certification logo and consider SON’s calibration services to further enhance product quality.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mrs. Christiana Nwaele, Managing Director of Sylflora Industries and Farms, commended SON for building public confidence in locally made products through standard regulation.

However, she raised concerns about unregulated manufacturers operating outside SON’s purview, warning that such activities pose risks to both consumers and compliant businesses.