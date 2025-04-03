American multinational financial services firm, JP Morgan Chase & Co., is gearing up to expand its operations in Nigeria by converting its long-standing Lagos representative office into a fully operational business branch.

The move marks a significant development in the U.S. bank’s strategy to strengthen its foothold in Africa’s largest economy.

According to a report by African Intelligence, JP Morgan plans to apply for a merchant banking licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the coming months.

This licence would enable the bank to broaden its offerings beyond advisory and asset management, with plans to introduce dollar-denominated loans tailored for large corporations.

Strategic Mission to Support Nigeria’s Economic Growth

The New York-based financial institution, which has been operating in Lagos since the 1980s, is managed in Nigeria by its head of West Africa, Dayo Olagunju.

If approved, the conversion to a fully-fledged branch would mark a new era in JP Morgan’s African operations, further enabling the bank to provide specialized financial services while strengthening its regional presence.

This ambitious step aligns with JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s long-term vision to expand the bank’s presence across Africa. The transformation of its Nigerian operations comes at a time when global institutional investors are increasingly eyeing opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving financial ecosystem.

What you should know

In January, a delegation led by JP Morgan’s Dapo Olagunju met with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to the Ministry’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the discussions focused on exploring investment opportunities, strengthening investor confidence, and evaluating Nigeria’s economic outlook under the current administration.

The delegation included major institutional investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities. Their visit formed part of JP Morgan’s broader fact-finding mission to offer global investors firsthand insights into Nigeria’s fiscal policies, financial market stability, and economic trajectory.

This strategic dialogue underscores JP Morgan’s role as a key partner in fostering sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

More insights

The expansion would position JP Morgan to extend dollar-denominated loans to Nigeria’s large corporations, complementing its existing advisory and asset management services.

This move reflects the bank’s commitment to meeting the diverse financial needs of its clients while bolstering its contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

During the January discussions, Minister Wale Edun highlighted recent economic milestones, including Nigeria’s successful Eurobond issuance, achieved without a traditional roadshow.

This accomplishment, credited to strong global investor confidence, underscores the potential for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and international financial institutions like JP Morgan.

By seeking a merchant banking licence, JP Morgan aims to provide innovative financial solutions that align with Nigeria’s economic growth objectives. The expansion also comes as a testament to the bank’s confidence in Nigeria’s fiscal reforms and its enduring appeal to global investors.