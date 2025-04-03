The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip is now available for printing.

This slip contains key details such as the examination date, venue, and time for candidates who registered to participate in the optional mock examination.

In an official statement, issued by its Public Communications Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin the board urged candidates to print their notification slips starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025, to allow sufficient time for preparation.

“The 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip is now available for printing for those who registered to participate in the optional UTME-Mock exercise.

Candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slip starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025,” the board stated.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.gov.ng and follow the steps to print their examination slip.

How to print the UTME-Mock slip

JAMB outlined the process for candidates to access and print their mock examination slip:

Visit www.jamb.gov.ng

Click on “2025 Mock Slip Printing”

Enter your registration number and click on “Print Examination Slip”

JAMB advised all registered candidates to visit their examination centres at least a day before the test date to avoid any logistical challenges.

“Candidates are strongly advised to print their slips and familiarize themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days prior to the examination date. This preparation will ensure a smooth experience on the day of the examination,” they stated.

Examination schedule

JAMB also confirmed the following examination dates:

UTME-Mock Examination Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Main UTME Examination Start Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

What you should know

The UTME Mock is an optional exercise designed to help candidates familiarize themselves with the JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) format and assess the efficiency of the system before the main exam.

The board had earlier rescheduled the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from April 5 to April 10, 2025, to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed while incorporating innovations designed to enhance the examination experience.

It’s important to note that the main UTME examination schedule remains unchanged, with exams set to commence on April 25, 2025. The board advised candidates to ensure they are well-prepared and have all necessary documentation ready ahead of this date.