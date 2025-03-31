The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized a truck carrying approximately 70,000 liters of stolen crude oil in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by NSCDC’s National Public Relations Officer, Afolabi Babawale.

Babawale said the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGS SIS) intercepted the truck near the Eleme flyover in Elelewon, acting on a tip-off.

“The truck was spotted while in transit around Eleme flyover in Elelewon, Port Harcourt, and was subsequently impounded by the CGS SIS,” he said.

He further quoted the Squad Commander, AS Dandaura, who confirmed that his team was swiftly deployed to the scene, where they seized a red-head, navy-blue container truck with registration number AGL574XY.

The truck had an in-built tank fully loaded with crude oil siphoned from vandalized wellheads and destroyed pipelines.

Truck’s occupants flee

However, Babawale said the truck’s occupants fled upon sighting security operatives.

Babawale revealed that an investigation has been launched to track down the syndicate behind the oil theft, describing the act as economic sabotage.

“For the record, the exhibits recovered at the point of arrest include a red-head and navy-blue container truck with ten tires (Reg. No. AGL574XY), containing approximately 70,000 liters of stolen crude oil,” he added.

He also stated that the NSCDC would seek the forfeiture of the truck and its contents in a court of competent jurisdiction, with proceeds from its sale to be deposited into the Proceeds of Crime Account (POCA).

The CGS SIS Commander reaffirmed the squad’s commitment to tackling crude oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products across the Niger Delta, warning that those involved in the criminal enterprise would face the full weight of the law.

What you should know

Crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region is a major challenge in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. It costs the country millions of dollars in revenue and investment losses.

It is also impeding the growth of Nigeria’s crude oil production as the country has struggled for years to raise oil output above 2 million barrels per day.

The present administration has set a production target of 2.06 Mbps for the year, but its output in the first two months of the year hovered around 1.5 Mbps.