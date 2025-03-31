“The wealthy have used this strategy for decades now. They invest in institutional-grade assets that creates passive income and are recession-resistant,” says Dr Julius Oni, speaking about the investment philosophy that has helped build a $217 million real estate portfolio for him and his team.

His voice carries the precision of the orthopaedic surgeon he is, but he’s equally passionate about a different kind of operation: carefully dismantling the barriers that have long kept African investors from accessing the most resilient wealth-building vehicles in the world.

Just eight months ago, Dr Julius Oni made headlines when he returned to Nigeria after over 25 years in the United States to help transform access to musculoskeletal care in this part of the world. What most people didn’t realise was that he brought with him something else just as valuable – a proven system for creating wealth that has already delivered over $7.8 million in returns to investors in his community.

XSITE Africa, the newest division of XSITE Capital Investment, represents the culmination of this vision: connecting African investors to institutional-grade real estate opportunities previously reserved for high-net-worth individuals and private equity firms.

The Birth of a New Investment Paradigm

“For decades, busy Nigerian professionals have been limited to a familiar playbook,” explains Eno Hanson, Country Director of XSITE Africa. “Purchasing land has been viewed as the ultimate store of value, but this strategy has significant limitations in today’s global economy.”

While land ownership may feel secure, it typically generates no cash flow, cannot be easily leveraged for capital, and its long-term value has been significantly eroded by currency fluctuations. Similarly, residential properties, another popular investment vehicle, have seen significant decline in real value, by approximately 45%, over the past decade due to devaluation.

This reality is increasingly apparent to many successful Nigerians who are seeking options for portfolio diversification and wealth preservation. As Nigerian professionals explore investment alternatives, the appeal of these income-producing assets becomes clear.

“Many of our investors have traditionally focused on land banking or developing single residential properties,” explains Hanson. “When they learn about multifamily properties that can provide both cash flow and appreciation, it transforms their approach to wealth building. The fundamental nature of the assets allows for better wealth preservation.”

This paradigm shift – from static assets to productive real estate investments – represents exactly the transformation Dr Oni envisioned when creating XSITE Africa.

“The wealthiest families globally have been doing this for generations,” Dr Oni explains. “Multifamily apartments in growing markets have consistently provided stable cash flow while appreciating in value, even during economic downturns.”

The numbers prove this. XSITE Capital’s portfolio has delivered consistent returns while maintaining 100% principal preservation – a track record that has attracted over 6,000 members to their broader network. This performance speaks to the stability and growth potential of their carefully selected investment opportunities.

XSITE Africa is Building a Close-Knit Community of Investors

More than the provision of investment opportunities, what distinguishes XSITE Africa from traditional investment models is the creation of an exclusive community bonded by a shared vision of generational wealth.

“We are building a community of like-minded individuals who understand that true wealth transcends borders. When you join XSITE Africa, you are joining a network of successful professionals who can open doors for one another across continents.”

This community aspect resonates with many high-performing professionals who understand the value of selective networks. For these people, XSITE Africa offers connection with peers who share similar values and aspirations.

“Our investors have limited time, so they appreciate having a trusted team handling real estate investment while they focus on their core expertise and career, same way I do as an orthopaedic surgeon who also invests,” notes Dr Oni. “But equally important is the community aspect as connections with other accomplished individuals create opportunities beyond just real estate investments.”

The Science of Selection: How XSITE Africa Handpicks Assets to Invest In

What sets XSITE approach apart is their systematic, data-driven methodology refined through years of successful acquisitions.

“We focus on markets first, properties second. Our team analyses thousands of assets using key economic indicators before we even consider a specific acquisition.”

This methodical approach has allowed XSITE Capital identify recession-resistant markets and acquire 1,106 units across strategically selected U.S regions. Each property undergoes rigorous due diligence, including a detailed underwriting process, physical inspections, financial audits and rent growth analysis.

Their most recent acquisition exemplifies this approach: Grove Parkview, a 268-unit institutional-grade property in Atlanta’s Gwinnett County, representing a $49.1 million investment in one of America’s most dynamic metropolitan areas.

‘We are making strategic investments in America’s growing metropolitan areas where demand consistently outpaces supply,” says Dr Oni. “These aren’t speculative plays; they are income-generating assets backed by the fundamental human need for housing.”

For Nigerian investors, this approach provides a refreshing alternative. Each investment comes with detailed projections, regular performance updates and complete financial transparency.

XSITE Africa’s Vision to Democratise Access to High-Value Investment Opportunities

Perhaps, what’s most remarkable about XSITE Africa’s model is how it democratises access to an asset class previously reserved for the 1% in the world. While multifamily real estate has long been the domain of institutional investors, XSITE’s structure allows successful professionals to participate with a more accessible minimum investment through a process called syndication.

“With syndication, multiple investors pool money together to buy and manage a high-value assets previously reserved for only billionaires and private equity firms,” Dr Oni says.

This democratisation doesn’t mean compromising on standards, however. XSITE Africa maintains a precise selection process for potential investors, ensuring alignment with the community’s values and long-term vision.

“We are building something that will outlast all of us,” Dr Oni explains. “We want to create a legacy that will benefit our children’s children.”

This vision is sustainable, global wealth creation comes with a commitment to Nigeria’s future as well. XSITE Africa plans to reinvest in the Nigerian economy through local real estate initiatives, with a goal of strengthening the Nigerian market.

“Our long-term vision for XSITE Africa includes bringing expertise and capital back to develop and sustain premium real estate projects in Nigeria and other African countries. This creates a virtuous cycle where international investments ultimately strengthen the local economy.” Eno Hanson emphasises.

For the select few who are opportune to be a part of XSITE Africa community, this represents an entry into a new paradigm of global wealth building.

“The future belongs to those who understand that borders are increasingly irrelevant in the world of wealth building,” Dr Oni says. “We are giving Nigeria’s most accomplished professionals the tools to write their own financial futures, not just for themselves but for generations to come, both abroad and at home.”

