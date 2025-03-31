The Enugu State Government has announced plans to launch 260 Smart Farm Estates aimed at revolutionizing agriculture and encouraging residents to engage in farming.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization, Mr. Patrick Ubru, disclosed this on Monday while leading an inspection team on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah to the pilot Smart Farm Estate site in Akpawfu, Nkanu East Local Government Area.

The Enugu State Government allocated N2 billion in its 2025 budget for the Smart Farm Estates initiative, covering all 260 political wards across the state’s 17 local government areas.

The initiative, part of Governor Peter Mbah’s grassroots agriculture revolution, is tagged “One Ward, One Smart Farm Estate.”

Ubru highlighted the need for step-down town hall meetings in council areas to educate farmers on how to take advantage of the initiative. He emphasized the urgency of organizing town hall meetings with targeted farmers without delay.

He urged individuals, cooperative societies, communities, corporate organizations, and agricultural agencies such as IFAD-VCDP and FADAMA to collaborate on the initiative in the interest of the people.

The commissioner described the “One Ward, One Smart Farm Estate” initiative as a game-changer, noting that Governor Peter Mbah is putting everything in place to ensure maximum benefits for residents.

Ubru explained that the initiative would be implemented on hectares of land, incorporating various farming activities, including crop cultivation and the planting of exotic and economic crops such as cocoa, cassava, sorghum, vegetables, exotic peppers, and spices.

The state government will collaborate with local councils to ensure the initiative’s success, actively engaging residents—especially youths—to participate and benefit from its opportunities.

Addressing key challenges through the initiative

“The initiative will address key challenges such as youth unemployment, hunger, food insecurity, and the knowledge gap in modern agricultural practices. Workshops will also be organized at the local level to equip farmers with necessary skills,” Ubru added.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm shown by the consultant and his team on the project so far.

“I must confess that the zeal demonstrated here aligns with the aspirations of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for all projects aimed at boosting the state’s economy, particularly in agriculture and agro-industrialization.

“I am personally pleased with the level of security infrastructure in place, and the State Ministry of Agriculture will always be available to support any efforts to ensure the success of this pilot farm,” he added.

Diversifying the State’s economy through Agriculture

Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) on Agriculture to the Governor, Mr. Mike Ogbuekwe, affirmed that the initiative aims to diversify the state’s economy through agriculture and agro-industrialization, with a focus on increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“The Smart Farm Estates are designed to grow locally needed crops and special agricultural produce for export, such as Sorghum and Ose Nsukka, the aromatic and ornamental yellow pepper from Nsukka,” Ogbuekwe said.

He also mentioned that Nigeria Breweries had approached the state government to discuss a partnership for the supply of Sorghum, their principal raw material, when the time is right.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Victor Ngwu, stressed the importance of including ministry staff with expertise in communication and documentation to ensure accurate data and statistics for the initiative.

Details of the pilot Smart Farm estate

Earlier, Mr. Friday Nnaji, Consultant to the Smart Farm Estate pilot project, explained that the pilot covers 200 hectares of farmland, which will be allocated to 200 local farmers, each assigned a specific crop.

Nnaji also stated that the pilot Smart Farm Estate will have two entrance points and will be equipped with uninterrupted electricity and water supply, including plans for irrigation and robust security.

He added that the perimeter fencing has already begun, and the central warehouse for the farmers is under construction, above lintel level.