Cascador, Nigeria’s leading program for developing transformational entrepreneurs, proudly announces the opening of applications for its 2025 cohort.

Now in its seventh year, Cascador has established itself as a catalyst for business growth and impact across Nigeria, empowering mid-stage entrepreneurs to scale their ventures while creating meaningful social change.

This year’s program represents Cascador’s most comprehensive and ambitious initiative to date—featuring expanded curriculum, enhanced funding opportunities, strengthened post-program support, and an intensified focus on driving measurable social impact across Nigeria.

“We’re building a powerful force for positive change in Africa’s economic future,” states Dave DeLucia, Cascador Founder. “Our entrepreneurs aren’t just building companies—they’re creating solutions that address critical challenges across Nigeria.”

The 2025 program will provide participants with:

A comprehensive three-month development experience

A $5,000 USD professional development stipend

Access to a powerful network of alumni who have collectively raised over $55M USD

Expert mentorship from successful Nigerian and American entrepreneurs

Eligibility to apply for capital from the annual $2M Cascador Catalytic Fund

Opportunity to compete for $50,000 in program prizes

Godwin Benson, CEO of Tuteria and 2024 Pitch Competition Winner, shared the impact of his Cascador experience: “The Cascador program literally changed my life and the trajectory of my business. When I came in, I wasn’t satisfied or happy with our rate of growth. Cascador gave me clarity. The mentors we met, the instructors, the faculty—they really helped me see opportunities that I hadn’t considered before.”

The 2025 Cascador program includes:

3-day kickoff intensive (September 7-11)

6 weeks of virtual learning, real-world application, and advisory support

Week-long residency at Lagos Business School (November 2-7)

6 months of post-program mentorship

A standout feature of the program is the newly established $2M Cascador Catalytic Fund, designed specifically to empower Cascador alumni. Launching in May 2025, this annual fund will provide a tailored mix of debt, equity, guarantees, and collateral investments in partnership with Sterling Bank.

Amanda Etuk, Cascador Program Director and program alumna, emphasizes the program’s distinctive approach: “What sets Cascador apart is our focus on both the founder and the business. We cultivate transformational leaders who can drive sustainable impact while building scalable ventures.”

Who Should Apply?

Cascador seeks mid-stage Nigerian entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

2+ years in operation

Annual revenue exceeding N50M

Commitment to measurable social impact

Based in Nigeria

The program is limited to 10 participants, ensuring personalized attention and tailored support for each entrepreneur.

Important Dates:

Applications Open: April 1, 2025

Applications Close: June 1, 2025

Cohort Announcement: July 15, 2025

“There are very few scaling programs across Africa that focus on two critical things: making you an amazing leader and scaling your business. You can’t find that anywhere else,” notes Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, CEO of AccountingHub and 2024 Impact Award Winner.

Take Action Now

Entrepreneurs ready to transform their businesses and scale their impact are encouraged to apply immediately. With limited spots available and an increasingly competitive selection process, early applications are strongly recommended.

Apply now at www.cascador.org before the June 1st deadline.

Visit Cascador’s YouTube channel to view testimonials from past participants.

About Cascador

Cascador is an annual, intensive program focused on developing mid-stage Nigerian entrepreneurs who are scaling mission-driven companies. Through a unique blend of education, mentoring, and personalized support, Cascador empowers entrepreneurs to make a positive impact through job creation, innovation, and development of opportunities for underprivileged and marginalized communities. Since its launch in 2019, Cascador alumni have collectively raised over $55M USD in capital and are actively transforming their communities for the better.