The Ekiti State Government has commenced a recruitment process in the state health sector as part of efforts to guarantee efficient and effective service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Mrs. Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti.

She revealed that Governor Biodun Oyebanji had approved the recruitment of a large number of health workers to prevent shortages of medical personnel in government hospitals.

She emphasized that the move aligns with the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible, available, and affordable in the state.

Available positions and application process

According to Gbenga-Igotun, the vacancies have been advertised on the ministry’s website, with applications invited from interested candidates.

The available positions include Doctors, Graduate Nurses, and Nurse/Midwives for the State’s Hospitals’ Management Board.

Nurse/Midwives and Community Health Officers for the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Prospective applicants have been directed to submit their applications via https://mhhs.ekitistate.gov.ng/recruitment, with the portal remaining open for two weeks from March 28, 2025.

The statement added that only shortlisted candidates would be invited for interviews.

The Ekiti State Hospitals’ Management Board (HMB) oversees 21 secondary health facilities across 16 Local Government Areas. This recruitment initiative is expected to bolster the state’s healthcare system by filling critical vacancies.

Required qualifications for the recruitment process

When applying—whether as a Doctor, Graduate Nurse, or Nurse/Midwife—having the correct documentation is crucial. Below are the required qualifications for each role:

For Doctors: MBBS or equivalent from a recognized institution, full registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), NYSC discharge or exemption certificate and current practising licence.

The ideal candidate will diagnose, treat, and manage various medical conditions while adhering to professional and ethical medical standards.

For Graduate Nurses: BSc in Nursing or equivalent from a recognized institution, registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), NYSC certification or exemption certificate and current practising licence.

The ideal candidate will work under the supervision of senior nurses and physicians to assist in patient management, monitor vital signs, and ensure high-quality patient care while adhering to medical protocols.

For Nurse/Midwives: RN/RM qualifications with a current Nursing Practising Licence and Mandatory registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in managing prenatal, postnatal, and general patient care, assisting in labor and delivery, and supporting the medical team in ensuring positive health outcomes.

This recruitment drive is part of the state government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening healthcare services by ensuring a well-equipped and adequately staffed medical workforce.