AltSchool Africa has announced the launch of the AI for 10M Africans initiative, a programme designed to provide free artificial intelligence (AI) education to 10 million Africans.

The initiative will break down AI concepts, address misconceptions, and equip individuals with knowledge to integrate AI into their careers and daily lives.

Adewale Yusuf, CEO of AltSchool Africa, emphasised the importance of the programme, stating, “The future belongs to those who are prepared. AI is no longer a technology of the future; it is shaping industries, economies, and everyday life today. With this initiative, we are taking a bold step to ensure that Africans are not left behind. AI for 10M Africans is more than an educational programme; it is a movement to create opportunities and bridge the knowledge gap.”

The initiative is structured to cater to learners at all levels. It begins with foundational courses introducing AI concepts before progressing to advanced topics such as machine learning, data science, AI engineering, and real-world AI applications. The programme is designed to be accessible, multilingual, and available in English, French, Swahili, Arabic, and other widely spoken African languages.

Foluso Folorunso, Project Lead for AI for 10M Africans, highlighted the need for AI education across the continent. “Many people in Africa still see AI as something distant or even intimidating. Our goal is to change that. This initiative provides structured, accessible, and engaging learning experiences that will help Africans understand AI, leverage it for personal and professional growth, and even build AI-powered solutions. Our long-term vision is to create a thriving AI ecosystem in Africa.”

The programme includes comprehensive learning pathways that begin with beginner-friendly content and gradually introduce technical skills such as coding and AI product development. Learners will engage in hands-on projects to gain practical experience in AI applications. Strategic partnerships with universities, tech companies, and government agencies will support AI education at scale, while certification and career support will help learners apply AI skills in various industries.

Folorunso stressed the programme’s broader impact. “This is not just another AI course. We are building a movement that will impact Africa’s technological and economic future. By empowering millions with AI skills, we are fostering innovation, creating jobs, and ensuring Africans are actively shaping the AI-driven world.”

AltSchool Africa is inviting organisations, government bodies, and industry leaders to support and collaborate on the initiative. Yusuf underscored the role of partnerships, saying, “We believe in the power of collective effort. AI for 10M Africans is an opportunity for organisations to make a lasting impact by supporting AI education at scale. Whether through sponsorships, mentorship programmes, or employment opportunities for certified learners, there are many ways to contribute to this vision.”

Christine Ashimwe, Business Developer for East Africa, noted the importance of regional inclusion. The need for policy action, stating, “Policymakers must urgently integrate AI education into African school curricula. We’re working with governments in Cabo Verde, Nigeria, and Rwanda, but this needs to be continent-wide. Our current education systems are preparing students for a world that no longer exists—we can’t afford to leave another generation behind in the AI revolution.”

The initiative is being launched at a time when AI adoption is accelerating worldwide. Yusuf acknowledged concerns about AI’s impact on jobs but emphasised the need for preparation. “There’s a lot of fear in the market—people ask, ‘Is my job going? What’s the future of work?’ We want Africans to understand their role in this global shift. AI might not replace you, but people who use AI will replace you.”

AltSchool Africa is calling for collaboration with governments, media, and organisations to integrate AI education into national curricula. Folorunso said, “AI is here to stay. Africa missed past tech advancements—we cannot miss this one.”

The AI for 10M Africans programme aims to equip individuals across the continent with knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving technological landscape. AltSchool Africa is working with partners to make the courses as accessible as possible, with many offered free of charge. As the programme grows, it will continue expanding resources to support learners at all levels.

The initiative reflects AltSchool Africa’s commitment to positioning Africa at the forefront of AI innovation, ensuring that Africans are not only consumers of technology but also contributors and leaders in the AI space. The organisation is encouraging individuals and institutions to be part of this movement, helping to build an AI-ready Africa.

To learn more about the Al for 10M Africans initiative and how to get involved, visit altschoolafrica.com/learnai

About AltSchool Africa

AltSchool Africa is a leading learning institution dedicated to equipping Africans with the skills needed to thrive in the tech and digital economy. With a mission to bridge the education-to-employment gap, AltSchool Africa provides accessible, high-quality training in fields like software engineering, data science, and now, artificial intelligence.