Zambia’s Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, arrives Nigeria today for an official visit to attend the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) Conference, organized by Access Bank.

The highly anticipated event, scheduled for Friday, March 28, 2025 will bring together influential women leaders, policymakers, and advocates from across Africa and beyond.

At the invitation of Access Bank, Nalumango will serve as the Special Guest of Honour and deliver a goodwill message, at the prestigious conference.

Themed “Accelerate Action, Inspiring Generations!”, the event aims to foster meaningful discussions on women’s empowerment, leadership, and economic inclusion.

The conference will feature prominent speakers from various sectors, addressing key challenges and opportunities for women in business, politics, and social development.

Nalumango’s speech is expected to underscore the critical role of women in shaping the future, along with strategies to accelerate gender equality and economic opportunities.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nalumango emphasized the need for action-driven initiatives to support aspiring generations of women. “Empowering women goes beyond conversations—it demands real action. We must create pathways for young women to rise, lead, and transform their communities,” she stated.

The IWD Conference is a flagship event hosted annually by Access Bank Nigeria, celebrating women’s achievements while addressing barriers to progress. This year’s theme highlights the urgency of breaking barriers and fostering mentorship between seasoned leaders and emerging changemakers.

Attendees can look forward to panel discussions, networking sessions, and workshops, featuring some of the most influential voices in gender advocacy, business, and governance.

In a statement, Access Bank expressed excitement about Nalumango’s participation, calling her a symbol of resilience and leadership.

“Having Vice President Nalumango at this event will inspire countless women to take bold steps in their careers and communities. Her leadership is a testament to what is possible when women are empowered to lead,” said a spokesperson for the bank.

With global momentum toward gender equity, this year’s IWD Conference is expected to spark impactful conversations and drive policy recommendations and initiatives that will empower women in Nigeria and across Africa.

Click http://accessbankplc.com/women to register and get more information about the Access Bank International Women’s Day event.