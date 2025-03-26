Quidax, Africa’s leading crypto exchange, has announced a strategic collaboration with Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry.

This collaboration aims to enhance blockchain education in Africa by equipping users with knowledge about Bitcoin and stablecoins, starting in Nigeria and Ghana.

Through this collaboration, Quidax and Tether aim to empower over 15,000 people and businesses with the knowledge to leverage digital assets.

The collaboration will include financial literacy campaigns, thought leadership, interactive workshops, and community engagement efforts designed to equip users with the knowledge to navigate the digital asset ecosystem safely and effectively.

“With rising interest in digital assets across Africa, stablecoins like USDT provide a reliable way for people to store value and conduct business transactions with ease,” said Buchi Okoro, CEO of Quidax. “Collaborating with Tether allows us to bridge the knowledge gap and drive broader education of cryptocurrency in a way that benefits everyday people.”

USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, plays a crucial role in financial inclusion by providing stability amid currency volatility and enabling seamless cross-border payments. With Africa emerging as a key player in the global crypto economy, this collaboration aligns with the region’s growing demand for digital financial education.

“At Tether, we are committed to fostering financial education and empowering communities with the tools they need to navigate the digital economy. Africa is at the forefront of blockchain adoption, with Ghana and Nigeria among the most prominent emerging markets. Through this collaboration with Quidax, we aim to give individuals and businesses the knowledge to leverage digital assets consciously. By collaborating on financial education, we are laying a foundation for a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem.” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.

Quidax and Tether are working toward a more inclusive and empowered financial ecosystem in Africa by fostering financial literacy and expanding access to digital assets education.