Foreign travelers to the United States who confuse the visa expiration date with the length of time they are allowed to remain in the country would breed a mistake that would lead to immigration issues, the US Department of State informs.

However, these two are distinct concepts, and understanding the difference is crucial for avoiding potential issues with U.S. immigration laws.

A U.S. visa in a foreign citizen’s passport grants permission to apply for entry to the U.S., but it does not automatically authorize entry or determine the duration of stay.

The visa simply signifies that a consular officer has reviewed the applicant’s eligibility and approved them for travel to a U.S. port of entry, such as an airport or land border crossing. The final decision on entry and the length of stay is made by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry.

“Please be aware, a visa does not guarantee entry to the United States. Additionally, the visa expiration date shown on your visa does not reflect how long you are authorized to stay within the United States. Entry and the length of authorized stay within the United States are determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer at the port-of-entry each time you travel,” the US State Department stated.

The visa expiration date vs. Authorized stay

The visa expiration date, printed on the visa, represents the period during which the holder can travel to a U.S. port of entry. This period is known as the visa validity.

For example, a single-entry visa allows the holder to enter the U.S. once during the visa validity period, while a multiple-entry visa permits the holder to enter multiple times, provided they do not exceed the number of entries allowed and the visa remains valid.

However, the visa expiration date does not reflect the length of stay allowed within the U.S.

Upon arrival, the CBP officer determines how long the individual can remain in the country. The length of stay is recorded on the admission stamp or paper Form I-94, either with a specific date (admitted-until date) or the notation “D/S” (duration of status).

If “D/S” is noted, the individual can remain in the U.S. as long as they maintain their status, such as continuing their studies, an exchange program, or qualifying employment. It’s important to note that the visa expiration date is not used to determine the authorized length of stay in the U.S.

“The admitted-until date or D/S notation, shown on your admission stamp or paper Form I-94, is the official record of your authorized length of stay in the United States. You cannot use the visa expiration date in determining or referring to your permitted length of stay in the United States,” said the department.

Extending your stay

Foreign visitors on nonimmigrant visas who wish to stay longer in the U.S. must apply for an extension with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before their authorized stay expires.

It is advised to apply well in advance of the expiration date. The U.S. Department of State’s Visa Services does not handle requests for stay extensions, and all inquiries about this process must be directed to USCIS.

Consequences of overstaying

Failure to leave the U.S. by the date authorized by the CBP officer or USCIS will result in being out of status, which is a violation of U.S. immigration laws.

If an individual overstays, their visa will generally be automatically voided or canceled. This can affect their eligibility for future U.S. visas and prevent them from returning to the country.

It is crucial for visitors to track their authorized stay dates and ensure they do not overstay.

For more information on visa extensions and maintaining legal status in the U.S., visit the official U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.