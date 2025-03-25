The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the substantive Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

His confirmation follows a review by the Senate Committee on Interior, led by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

Nwakuche was initially appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu on December 13, 2024, replacing Haliru Nababa.

His nomination was formally submitted to the Senate last week, with Tinubu urging lawmakers to confirm him for the position.

In a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary, Tinubu stated:

“In compliance with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act, 2019, I am pleased to present for confirmation the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). I trust that the Senate will handle this request promptly.”

The Senate reviewed the nomination, and after deliberation, approved Nwakuche’s appointment.

Backstory

President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) following the expiration of Haliru Nababa’s tenure.

Nwakuche, a native of Oguta in Imo State, was born on November 26, 1966. Before his appointment, he served as the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of the Training and Staff Development Directorate, playing a key role in shaping the service’s training and development policies.

He is a fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and holds the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Jailbreak concerns

Following the confirmation, Senate President Akpabio urged Nwakuche to tackle the recurring issue of jailbreaks in the country.

His remarks come in the wake of a jailbreak on Monday at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, where 12 inmates escaped due to a security breach.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), NCoS, Mr Abubakar Umar, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that two of the escaped inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are being made to recapture the remaining 10 inmates.

A prison officer was said to have been killed during the incident. Umar assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.

However, a response team dispatched by Nwakuche successfully recaptured five of the fleeing inmates.

The Senate later referred the matter to the Committee on Interior for further review. The committee has been tasked with assessing the circumstances surrounding jailbreaks and reporting back to the Senate within a week.