President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This comes after the tenure of the outgoing Controller-General, Haliru Nababa, expired.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire Service, and Correctional Service Board (CDCFIB), on Friday in Abuja.

The appointment of Nwakuche is effective from Sunday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According to Ahmed, the new appointment is a recognition of Nwakuche’s vast experience and dedication to the NCoS.

“The appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the Acting Controller-General of NCoS is a testament to his wealth of experience and dedication to the Service. President Tinubu has charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity and ensure the continued transformation of the service,” Ahmed said.

Background and qualifications

Sylvester Nwakuche, who hails from Oguta in Imo State, was born on November 26, 1966. Before his appointment, he served as the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of the Training and Staff Development Directorate.

In this role, Nwakuche played a crucial part in shaping the NCoS’s training and development policies.

Achievements and expectations

Nwakuche is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Haliru Nababa while introducing new initiatives to advance the mandate of the NCoS.

His appointment reflects his extensive experience and leadership capabilities, which are expected to drive the ongoing transformation of the service.

Nwakuche is a fellow of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and has been recognized with the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is the government agency responsible for the management of prisons and correctional facilities across Nigeria.

Its mandate includes the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, ensuring the safety of citizens, and overseeing the correctional system’s operations to uphold justice and human rights.