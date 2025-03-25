The Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Cross River State, Aniefiok Iton, has said that issues such as bureaucratic bottlenecks, old infrastructure at seaports, and foreign exchange instability, among others, are frustrating maritime traders in Nigeria.

Iton, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Brightflow Logistics Services, made the assertion while speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday.

She highlighted the various issues confronting maritime trade and Nigeria’s maritime sector as a whole and urged the government to be sincere about fixing the problems.

Government agencies doing the same thing

Speaking on the issue of bureaucracy, she stated that many government agencies are performing similar regulatory functions, causing delays and losses for traders.

“Over the years, we have been having a lot of bureaucratic bottlenecks arising from duplication of government agencies doing the same thing. And, you know, maritime trade is timely, it has to do with time because every minute counts, by which every delay costs losses or one problem or the other.”

She also lamented over inconsistencies in government regulations and policies in the maritime sector. “Today, they are bringing up one policy, the next moment it is being changed.”

Foreign exchange instability, old infrastructure

She noted that instability and unpredictability of foreign exchange are also challenges that maritime traders face.

“For instance, a man who has gone or a trader who has gone to import some things, maybe from China or anywhere, at a certain rate. By the time the consignments arrive, the rate has already changed,” she illustrated.

She also argued that the infrastructure in Nigerian ports is old and inadequate. She confirmed the report that hundreds of Nigerian vessels have to move to Ghana for routine maintenance as the facilities for such are no longer available in Nigeria.

“That is true because our port needs to be revived with some of those infrastructure, like building, some of the portholes whereby you can work or maybe service the vessels and also have facilities that can help to make the business to be timely by discharging, loading and uploading of consignments in the port.”

Lagos ports congested

In addition, she noted that the seaports in Lagos are congested and urged the government to decentralize port operations by utilizing the ports in other states.

“Then, considering congestion in some of the ports, the government can also work with the ports that are not active at this point. Like in Calabar, over the years, we have been crying over the low drafts of the sea.

“So the government can look into intentionally dredging the ports, the channel, and make it to work so that, you know, the activities can balance.”

She said the Nigerian government can boost its blue economy and fully maximize the potential of the maritime sector by addressing these challenges.