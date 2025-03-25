The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has officially commenced the construction of a 17.55-kilometre access road to the Second Niger Bridge in Asaba.

This strategic project, part of the Phase 2A development, aims to connect the South-South and South-East regions, fostering economic growth and national integration.

The announcement of the flag-off was contained in a statement published on the Ministry of Works’ website on Tuesday.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works has officially flagged off the Construction of a 17.55-Kilometre Access Road to the Second Niger Bridge (Phase 2A) in Asaba, linking the South South Zone to the South East,” the statement read in part.

At the flag-off ceremony, the Minister of Works, Engr. (Sen.) David Umahi reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to enhancing road infrastructure nationwide. He praised the Delta State Government for its proactive approach to development, describing the state as a “construction site” due to its numerous ongoing projects, including three major flyovers in Warri town.

Umahi emphasized the Federal Government’s focus on key road projects to improve connectivity across the country. He highlighted significant ongoing initiatives such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Benin-Asaba Expressway, the East-West Road, and the Abuja-Kano Dual Carriageway. He further assured stakeholders that the 9-kilometre extension of the Benin-Asaba Expressway to the Second Niger Bridge, as requested by the Delta State Government, has been approved.

To ensure the security and longevity of the access road and bridge, advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras linked to state governors’ offices, will be installed. Additionally, solar-powered streetlights will be implemented to enhance safety and visibility.

More insights

The Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, described the project as a critical step toward strengthening national connectivity.

He noted that the access road would ease movement, facilitate trade, and create economic opportunities for the people of Delta, Anambra, and beyond.

“This occasion is not just about flagging off a road project—it is a testament to this administration’s unwavering commitment to economic development, national integration, and infrastructure renewal,” Oborevwori said.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including state governments, local communities, and private sector partners, to ensure the project’s success.

Engr. Umahi reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration is focused on completing inherited projects, ensuring continuity, and tangible results.

He revealed that funding for the access road is secured, with 30% of the contract sum ready for disbursement. Strict timelines and performance monitoring will also be enforced to guarantee timely delivery.

Governor Oborevwori urged the contractors to uphold high standards and complete the project on schedule, emphasizing that the road represents a “legacy of progress” that will benefit future generations. He extended his gratitude to traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders who have supported the initiative.