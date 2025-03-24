A blockchain expert and the Chief Executive Officer of Zone, Obi Emetarom, has proposed the adoption of a regulated blockchain to address challenges facing the country’s financial services sector.

Emetarom made the proposal in a Whitepaper titled “Regulated Blockchain: Infrastructure for regulated DeFi, Foundation for a Golden Age in Finance.”

According to him, a regulated blockchain would address current financial services challenges such as regulatory uncertainty, inefficiencies in cross-border transactions, fraud risks, and high costs of services.

What is regulated blockchain?

Regulated Blockchain is a new approach to blockchain technology designed to make financial services more accessible while ensuring compliance with rules set by regulators.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, which operate outside government control, regulated blockchain allows banks, fintech firms, and payment providers to use blockchain for faster, cheaper, and safer transactions—all under regulatory oversight.

This system combines the speed and security of blockchain with real-time monitoring to prevent fraud, ensure trust, and automate compliance.

For individuals and businesses, this means easier access to financial services like spending, saving, and investing. For banks, it enables more efficient service delivery, while regulators gain better tools to prevent illegal activities.

Current challenges

According to the whitepaper, traditional finance (TradFi) remains encumbered by high costs, cumbersome processes, and regulatory complexity.

Citing a World Bank report, it noted that global remittance fees averaged 6.2% in 2023, significantly above the 3% target set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making transactions expensive for millions worldwide.

Meanwhile, crypto-based decentralized finance (DeFi) has struggled with trust, adoption, and oversight.

In 2023 alone, crypto-related hacks and fraud accounted for over $1.8 billion in losses, according to Chainalysis, underscoring the need for a more secure and regulated approach.

The whitepaper argues that Regulated Blockchain Infrastructure is the missing link, providing a secure, efficient, and transparent foundation that combines the best of both worlds.

Key benefits of regulated blockchain

According to the Whitepaper, by embedding regulatory protocols directly into blockchain technology, financial institutions, fintech companies, and regulators can unlock frictionless financial services, automated compliance, and unprecedented levels of transparency.

“This whitepaper is a call to action for policymakers, financial institutions, and innovators.

“The world cannot afford to operate on outdated financial models. Regulated Blockchain Infrastructure offers a clear path toward a future where financial services are secure, inclusive, and universally impactful,” said Emetarom.

“This is not just about improving efficiency—it’s about reshaping global finance to work for everyone, everywhere,” he added.

The whitepaper outlines how Regulated Blockchain Infrastructure can accelerate economic growth, maximize financial inclusion, and improve regulatory efficiency.

For central banks and regulators, it provides a framework for seamless oversight and risk mitigation while supporting innovation.

For fintech firms, it presents a structured pathway for adopting blockchain technology without regulatory friction.

Rise of CBDC

Emetarom noted that the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), now being piloted in over 130 countries according to the Atlantic Council, signals growing institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions.

According to him, the Regulated Blockchain builds on this momentum by integrating programmable compliance, self-custody of assets, and automated financial products to redefine how value is exchanged, stored, and managed globally.

Emetarom envisions a future where multiple Regulated Blockchains interconnect to form a “Regulated Internet of Value,” powering a fully digital and automated global economy.