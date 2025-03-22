Colexa Biosensor, Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost in-vitro diagnostics manufacturing facility for blood glucose meters and strips, is playing a critical role in the accessibility of healthcare commodities for Nigerians. Founded in 2023, Colexa Biosensor was established with the vision of localizing and developing a self-reliant healthcare industry, minimizing foreign exchange demands & dependence on imports, while generating economic benefits for the nation.

The effect of a healthcare system being reliant on importation was brought to bear during the Covid- 19 pandemic, when accessing healthcare supplies was extremely difficult for Africa.

Owing to such challenges faced by African countries, the WHO established the World Local Production Forum to shape strategies and foster partnerships to catalyze local production and technology transfer allowing participating countries to develop capabilities and to ensure the preparedness, responsiveness and capability of the continent to tackle future emergency healthcare challenges.

This project initiated by the WHO heralds a new era of innovation and self-sufficiency in the African healthcare landscape. As such, Codix Group, a player within the sector set up its factory (Colexa Biosensor) to leverage this initiative to advance the cause of African healthcare self-reliance.

Colexa Biosensor has made significant strides in producing OnPoint, Nigeria’s 1st locally manufactured blood glucose monitoring system, to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes in the country.

Following the recent announcement by the Hon. Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, on the Federal Government’s procurement of OnPoint blood glucose monitoring system, the meters will be distributed across primary healthcare centers nationwide with the aim of empowering millions of individuals living with diabetes, with a locally produced and affordable means of monitoring their blood sugar levels, improving ease of access, and effective management.

Notably, in December 2024, Colexa Biosensor received approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) to locally package the WHO pre-qualified STANDARD Q HIV 1/2 Ab 3-Line Test, making it accessible for procurement by Nigeria and international donor organizations. This achievement is the first of its kind in Africa and a testament to the company’s willingness to achieve and sustain quality for Nigeria and the international market.

The development presents a strategic advantage for health sustainability, preserving the gains of health investment in Nigeria and Africa at large by bridging potential care gaps created by changes in the global landscape of health aid to the continent.

Despite being one of the leading importers of healthcare solutions in Nigeria, the leadership of Codix Group has always been committed to the vision of the localization of healthcare manufacturing in Nigeria.

Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, the Group Managing Director/CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to Africa as he highlighted the goal of extending the impact of their solutions on the continent, making Nigeria a hub for in-vitro diagnostics.

This factory aligns with the presidential initiative of unlocking the healthcare value chain which focuses on stimulating local manufacturing, reducing the dependence on imports, and thereby reducing healthcare related costs.

As a pioneer of this initiative in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Colexa Biosensor is leading a transformative impact across the healthcare value chain. The company’s operations create opportunities for partnerships in research and development (R&D) to foster homegrown solutions while also addressing the skills gap in the industry.

Through collaborations with academic institutions such as Olabisi Onabanjo University and the University of Lagos, Colexa is helping to bridge the divide between academic knowledge and practical industry experience, developing a pool of skilled manpower for future job opportunities.

Additionally, the company’s commitment to local economic growth extends to its supply chain, providing new business opportunities for local companies, including logistics providers. With a growing ecosystem, Colexa is positioned to drive further value creation across the healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

With Codix operating across multiple countries on the continent, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, and Kenya to mention a few, Colexa Biosensor is poised to start exporting its products across West Africa and subsequently to the rest of Africa.

Since its inception, Colexa Biosensor has received local and international recognition from key stakeholders, including, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), international development Partners like the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other global donor organizations.

Written by Chidinma Onwumere – a writer and health enthusiast in Lagos