Moneda, a leading financial solutions provider, has officially signed a strategic partnership with meCash to launch Musa, a digital financing platform tailored for SMEs operating in the natural resources value chain, including Energy, Agriculture, and Minerals.

The partnership signing event, held in Lagos, marks a significant milestone in expanding financial access for businesses that drive Africa’s economic development.

Musa aims to remove traditional financing barriers, offering SMEs fast, flexible credit without the burden of collateral or lengthy approval processes.

Speaking at the signing, Ejike Egbuagu, Group CEO of Moneda, emphasized the urgent need for a financing solution that understands the realities of SMEs operating in Africa’s core industries.

“Musa is about breaking down the financial barriers that have hindered SME growth for too long. The Energy, Agriculture, and Minerals sectors are vital to Africa’s progress, yet many businesses in these industries struggle to access the funding they need to operate efficiently. With Musa, we are providing a seamless, technology-driven solution that ensures SMEs can access financing without unnecessary delays,” Egbuagu stated.

Unlike traditional banks that rely on collateral-based lending, Musa uses technology-driven credit assessment models, leveraging real-time business activity, cash flow, and alternative data to evaluate SMEs’ financial capacity.

Precious Ehihama, a key figure in the partnership, highlighted the platform’s role in simplifying payments and increasing financial agility for businesses.

“We’re not just offering financing; we are simplifying how SMEs manage payments and access capital. Musa allows businesses to operate with financial confidence, removing bottlenecks that slow down their growth,” Ehihama said.

The financing model ensures that SMEs can secure funds quickly to support critical operations, such as restocking supplies, scaling production, and managing operational costs without disruptions.

Designed to serve SMEs across multiple African countries, Musa is a Pan-African initiative, ensuring that businesses in Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, and beyond have access to financing tailored to their industries.

Modupe Diyaolu, co-founder of meCash, reinforced the partnership’s commitment to fair and transparent financing.

“As many contracts as SMEs bring, we can support them without exploitative interest rates. Our goal is to provide businesses with the capital they need to grow—without unnecessary financial burdens,” she said.

By leveraging digital technology, Musa is removing the geographical and structural limitations that have traditionally made financing difficult for SMEs in rural and underserved areas.

The Moneda-meCash partnership and the launch of Musa are set to reshape SME financing across Africa, ensuring that businesses in Energy, Agriculture, and Minerals—the backbone of the continent’s economies—can access fast, flexible, and sustainable financing solutions.

“Africa is a construction site, and we see our role as laying the foundation for long-term growth. By backing SMEs with the right financial tools, we are not just supporting businesses—we are building economies,” Egbuagu added.

With Musa, Moneda and meCash are setting a new standard for SME financing, proving that finance should be a bridge, not a barrier.

About Moneda Invest Africa (Group):

Moneda is an Africa-facing investment firm established in 2015, with a vision to transform African natural resources into African wealth. The firm uses alternative credit and operational support to trigger growth in SMEs within the natural resource value chain – accelerating African development while recording sustained outsized returns. Over the last 10 years, Moneda has executed credit trades into Africa in excess of $200m. In 2024, Moneda Capital (a fully owned subsidiary) received a Global Fund Manager license from the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Mauritius – launching a $250m credit fund to expand its collaborative funding program across Africa.