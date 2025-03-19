The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have strongly condemned the alleged suspension or removal of the Rivers State Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly, calling the action “unlawful” and “a direct assault on democracy.”

In a joint statement issued by NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero and TUC President Engineer Festus Osifo, the unions criticized the federal government’s move to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State.

They argued that such an action violates constitutional provisions and undermines Nigeria’s democratic principles.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) unequivocally condemn Mr. President’s hasty and unconstitutional declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The purported suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy,” they stated

The labour leaders warned that this decision “sets a dangerous precedent, eroding constitutional governance and threatening the autonomy of subnational governments.”

Background

The political crisis in Rivers State stems from a protracted power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The tension has disrupted governance and heightened security concerns in the state

In response to the escalating tensions, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

As part of the directive, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (retd.), a former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs until normalcy is restored.

Violation of constitutional provisions

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the NLC and TUC emphasized that the process for declaring a state of emergency must follow legal guidelines and must not be used arbitrarily.

“This action blatantly violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and constitutes an overreach of executive power,” they stated.

They accused the federal government of overreaching its executive powers by attempting to unilaterally suspend elected officials.

“No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are arbitrarily removed at the whims of the President. This reckless move should deeply concern every reasonable governor and citizen who believes in the rule of law,” they stated.

Reversal of emergency declaration

The labour leaders called on President Tinubu to revoke the state of emergency, citing constitutional provisions that outline the legal process for such actions.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. President to revoke this unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency,” the statement read.

They further urged the President to respect constitutional limits and avoid actions that could undermine democratic governance.

Economic and security risks

The NLC and TUC also highlighted the broader implications of the state of emergency, warning that it could:

negatively impact workers, businesses, and the overall economy.

Disrupt economic activities, forcing businesses to shut down or scale back operations;

Lead to job losses, wage cuts, and economic hardship for thousands of workers in both the formal and informal sectors;

Create an atmosphere of uncertainty, discouraging investment and slowing economic growth in Rivers State and beyond;

Expose citizens to security risks, as history has shown that politically motivated states of emergency often escalate rather than resolve crises.

The labour unions also cautioned the President against actions that could be seen as reminiscent of military-era rule.

“Given his storied background in political struggle, we urge Mr. President not to betray his democratic credentials by engaging in actions reminiscent of military-era authoritarianism,” they stated.

The labour unions urged the President to exercise restraint and prioritize democratic values over political expediency.