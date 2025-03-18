Innovate, a leading non-governmental organization and an initiative of Crosspoint Church, is proud to announce the third edition of its annual Pitch & Grant program for Nigerian entrepreneurs, with Credit Direct as the headline sponsor.

This year, the initiative will award $2000 to the most promising innovative business venture.

Building on the success of previous editions, Innovate continues its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation among Nigerian youth.

The program aims to provide crucial financial support to help startups and small businesses thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

“Our mission remains steadfast. Which is to empower the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” Ladi Soyombo, Founder and Convener of Innovate said. “We believe in the transformative potential of innovation to drive positive change, and through this pitch and grant program, we aim to catalyze the growth of impactful businesses across the country.”

Last year’s edition saw remarkable success, with OneGrid Energies, a startup that recycles waste plastic bottles into low-cost rechargeable lanterns, securing the top prize of $2000. The event attracted entrepreneurs from across Nigeria, with six finalists showcasing their innovative ventures.

The application process for this year’s program opens on March 1, 2025, and closes on March 23, 2025. Interested entrepreneurs can apply by visiting www.cpinnovate.org and completing the application form. A panel of industry experts will review submissions based on innovation, market potential, sustainability, and impact. Shortlisted applicants will be notified via email and will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to the panel.

The previous edition featured an impressive lineup of facilitators and panelists, including Olumide Soyombo (Co-founder, Bluechip Technologies and Voltron Capital), Adia Sohwo (Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria), and Joshua Chibueze (Co-founder, Piggyvest), among other industry leaders.

Innovate remains dedicated to its core values of love for all humans, excellence in execution, and fostering a family-like community that embraces unity in diversity. Beyond financial support, the initiative aims to build a network of like-minded entrepreneurs passionate about driving meaningful change.

For updates and additional information, follow @cpinnovate on Instagram or visit www.cpinnovate.org.

About Innovate

Innovate is an initiative of Crosspoint Church, committed to empowering and inspiring young entrepreneurs and professionals. Through various initiatives and programs, Innovate equips individuals with essential competencies for personal fulfillment and promotes social and economic cohesion. The organization envisions becoming a leading contributor to youth development through empowerment, education, and mentorship, guided by core values of love, excellence, and community.

Contact Information

For inquiries about the Innovate Pitch & Grant Program, please contact: Emmanuel Umukoro, Communications Manager – 08107731354

info@cpinnovate.org