The Federal Government has announced plans to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centres and refuelling stations in 20 federal tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The initiative, led by the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) in collaboration with Femadec Energy, aims to promote clean energy adoption and reduce transportation costs for students and lecturers.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Presidency of Nigeria on Monday.

“In alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to affordable, clean, and sustainable energy, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), in collaboration with Femadec Energy, is set to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centres and refuelling stations across 20 federal tertiary institutions nationwide,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, recently met with Vice-Chancellors and representatives from MDGIF, Femadec Energy, and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) to finalise project details and ensure timely execution.

Six of the institutions are expected to have fully operational CNG facilities by May 29, 2025.

More insight

Dr. Alausa emphasized the project’s importance, noting that it would help lower transportation costs for students and lecturers while advancing clean energy integration within educational institutions.

“This initiative not only aims to reduce transportation costs for our students and lecturers but also represents a pivotal step towards integrating clean energy solutions within our educational institutions,” he said

A representative from Femadec Energy also reinforced the project’s commitment to sustainability, stating that the partnership with MDGIF and federal institutions reflects a dedication to promoting sustainable energy.

What you should know

The push towards adopting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) gained momentum following the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023 when President Bola Tinubu assumed office. The subsidy removal led to a sharp rise in petroleum prices and transportation costs, prompting the government to explore alternative energy sources.

The Federal Government has invested over $75 million towards the development of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure as part of efforts to promote cleaner energy across the country, as recently disclosed by Olu Verheijen, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, at the ongoing 18th OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos.

Verheijen, represented by her Technical Adviser on Energy, Mrs Eriye Onagoruwa, stated that the investment aligns with the government’s goal to advance sustainable energy and cut carbon emissions.

Nairametrics earlier reported that NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed disclosed in January 2025 that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) increased Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion capacity by over 2,500% in 2024, citing 186 new conversion centers at a petroleum industry forum in Abuja.