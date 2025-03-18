DebtRecuva, a technology-driven debt recovery firm, has officially opened its new headquarters in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

The company is strategically positioned to automate and introduce ethical debt recovery processes in a market where traditional collectors continue to heavily rely on aggressive retrieval techniques, such as incessant calling and debt-shaming.

Founded by Peace Obule (CEO) and Gafar Iyowu (COO), DebtRecuva has pioneered several scalable debt recovery methods, including a sophisticated self-service platform, which allows borrowers to set up new payment plans, and advanced conversational AI tools (chatbots and callbots), as part of its comprehensive collections-as-a-service offering.

These innovative tools ensure humane after-sales services for borrowers and data-driven action based on behavioral and financial analytics.

Speaking at the launch event, Peace Obule emphasized DebtRecuva’s commitment to helping individuals and businesses regain financial stability in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on economic growth, reduced inequalities, and financial inclusion.

“Our new headquarters represents our growth and our commitment to ensuring that debt recovery is not just about collection, but about empowering individuals and businesses to regain their financial footing,” said Peace Obule, CEO of DebtRecuva. “By integrating technology and ethical recovery strategies, we are helping to create a more sustainable financial ecosystem.”

The new headquarters will serve as an innovation hub for DebtRecuva’s growing team of fintech professionals, data scientists, and financial advisors. The company reports that 92% of its interactions with customers are fully automated but has maintained a call center, staffed by a specialized team, for direct customer communication and complex follow-ups that require personalized intervention. DebtRecuva’s AI-driven approach leverages data intelligence, automation, and digital-first communication tools to optimize debt collection, ensuring that solutions are fair, transparent, and aligned with the financial well-being of customers. The company’s focus aligns with SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) by fostering sustainable economic development and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) by promoting fair financial practices that prevent long-term economic distress.

“Our goal is to remove the friction traditionally associated with debt recovery while supporting individuals in their journey toward financial stability,” added Gafar Iyowu, COO of DebtRecuva. “By utilizing machine learning and behavioral insights, we are not just recovering debts; we are enabling people and businesses to move forward with confidence.”

This customer-centric approach directly supports SDG 1 (No Poverty) by reducing financial hardship and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) by fostering transparency and accountability in financial recovery processes.

DebtRecuva’s infrastructure expansion represents a calculated response to the region’s growing demand for sophisticated debt management solutions. Industry analysts note that the firm’s enhanced technology stack and upgraded security protocols come at a critical inflection point, as Nigerian financial institutions face mounting pressure to address non-performing loan portfolios.

By scaling its technological infrastructure, enhancing security protocols, and improving accessibility through intuitive self-service platforms, the company is ensuring that more individuals and businesses can benefit from its ethical and tech-driven recovery solutions.

As fintech continues to revolutionize financial services across Africa and beyond, DebtRecuva’s work aligns with the broader trend of digital transformation in credit management. Through user-friendly, technology-powered solutions, the company is redefining debt recovery, ensuring that it is not just about collecting payments, but about supporting long-term financial well-being.

What’s Next for DebtRecuva?

The launch of the new headquarters marks just the beginning of DebtRecuva’s expansion strategy. The company is actively forging strategic partnerships with financial institutions, lenders, and businesses to optimize recovery processes and promote financial literacy. By doing so, DebtRecuva is driving systemic change that aligns with global efforts to build a more inclusive and sustainable financial future.

As the industry evolves, one thing remains clear—DebtRecuva is positioning itself at the forefront of making debt recovery not only smarter and more efficient but also fairer and more sustainable.

For more information on DebtRecuva’s services, visit www.debtRecuva.com

About DebtRecuva

DebtRecuva is a technology-driven debt recovery company committed to transforming the industry through AI, automation, and ethical recovery strategies. By integrating human-centered solutions with advanced technology, DebtRecuva empowers individuals and businesses to overcome financial challenges, fostering economic stability in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.