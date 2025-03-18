Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its financial holding company, Greenwich Holdings Limited.

This milestone marks a significant step enabling Greenwich Group to consolidate its existing financial service businesses, expand into new markets, and strengthen its position as a leading player in the financial sector.

Upon the commencement of operations, Greenwich Holdings Limited will oversee Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, Greenwich Asset Management Limited, and Greenwich Securities Limited, while driving the strategic expansion of the Group.

In a Statement from the Head of Corporate Communications, Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, Ozena Utulu, the regulatory approval is an attestment of the dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence that have defined Greenwich’s legacy as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

Greenwich Holdings Limited represents a new chapter in the unparalleled growth which began with Greenwich Trust Limited, a foremost provider of financial solutions that commenced operations in June 1994 as a Financial Adviser and Issuing House. The SEC-regulated firm later applied to the Central Bank of Nigeria for the conversion of its operations which led to the establishment of Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited in 2020.

Over the course of 30 years, Greenwich has expanded its footprint across various segments of the financial sector through its subsidiaries and affiliated entities including Greenwich Registrars and Data Solution Limited and Greenwich Trustees Limited.

Greenwich Holdings Limited is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions, fostering growth and creating value for its stakeholders.