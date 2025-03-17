India has recently passed a new immigration bill that imposes stricter regulations on foreign nationals entering, staying, or leaving the country.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025, is meant to enhance national security and simplify the immigration process.

These changes stand as guidelines for travelers planning to visit India, as they bring about modifications on how foreign nationals will be managed within the country.

According to TravelBiz, the new bill seeks to improve national security while simplifying and modernizing India’s immigration system.

The bill introduces penalties for:

forged documents

expands reporting responsibilities for institutions, and makes provisions for stricter monitoring of foreign nationals.

These changes are expected to have a significant impact on both international visitors and the institutions that host them.

Penalties for forged documents

Under the new legislation, any individual found using fake documents such as passports or visas to enter, stay, or leave India will face severe penalties. Offenders may face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The bill aims to reduce fraudulent activities and ensure the integrity of the immigration process, thus strengthening security measures within the country.

Mandatory reporting requirements for institutions

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, also places additional reporting obligations on various institutions and carriers. Hotels, universities, hospitals, and airlines are now required to report specific information about foreign nationals.

This includes reporting instances of visa overstays, submitting passenger and crew manifests to authorities, and sharing advance passenger information.

The implementation of these reporting requirements is meant to improve the monitoring and tracking of foreign nationals within India, increasing transparency and security.

Penalties for unauthorized entry

The new legislation also introduces penalties for foreigners entering India without valid travel documents. Individuals entering without proper visas or necessary documentation may face imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

This move, as stated in reports, further drives to control unauthorized immigration and ensure that all individuals entering the country comply with the regulations.

Simplifying and enhancing security

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill of 2025 consolidates and replaces four existing immigration laws: the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, the Foreigners Act of 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act of 2000.

By replacing these outdated laws, the new bill simplifies immigration procedures, making compliance easier and improving security at the same time.

While focusing on national security, the bill also seeks to support India’s tourism and economic growth by maintaining a balance between stringent regulations and the promotion of international travel.

Registration requirements and restricted areas

For foreigners staying in India on long-term visas (over 180 days), registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) is mandatory within 14 days of arrival.

Additionally, there are areas in India, such as the northeastern region, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, where foreign nationals must obtain special permits to visit.

The aim of the reforms is to provide a safer, more efficient travel experience while ensuring compliance with national immigration laws. The government anticipates that the changes will support the growth of tourism while maintaining national security.