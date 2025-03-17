As businesses worldwide embrace digital transformation, the demand for remote jobs has surged, creating unprecedented opportunities for professionals across various fields.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, the number of jobs that can be performed remotely from anywhere is expected to increase by approximately 25%, reaching around 92 million by 2030.

For Nigeria, where the unemployment rate remains a pressing concern, remote work presents a viable solution.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a 4.3% unemployment rate in Q2 2024. This figure, however, does not capture the realities of underemployment or the increasing number of skilled professionals seeking better opportunities.

While global companies are actively recruiting talent from around the world, many Nigerian job seekers struggle to break into remote roles due to a lack of access, guidance, and the necessary skills to compete on an international level.

Recognizing this gap, MyJobMag, a leading job listing and career development platform, is hosting a free webinar on how to address these challenges. The MyJobMag webinar is designed for both beginners and professionals looking to tap into the growing remote economy and secure high-paying remote roles. Participants will gain insights into navigating global job markets, positioning themselves effectively, and leveraging online platforms to find remote work.

According to Ogugua Belonwu, MyJobMag’s Managing Director, “MyJobMag is committed to helping many young people to secure jobs locally and to gain access to competitive and high-paying jobs globally.”

As a career platform that connects job seekers with employers, MyJobMag has played a crucial role in shaping careers across Africa. Over the years, the platform has helped more than 25,000 job seekers secure meaningful employment through remote job listings, career coaching, and skill development programs.

The webinar will feature experts who have successfully built high-paying careers while working remotely. They will share firsthand experiences and practical tips on how participants can increase their chances of landing a remote job successfully.

Topics covered will include misconceptions surrounding remote work, common mistakes that prevent job seekers from getting hired, and strategies to break into remote-friendly industries. Attendees will also gain insights into the skills and tools that top global employers look for when hiring remote talent.

The free webinar scheduled for 10 April, 2025 will be held online via Zoom at 12:00 PM WAT. Interested participants can register to secure their seats and gain exclusive insights that will help kickstart their remote careers. In addition to expert guidance, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, network, and become part of a growing community of Nigerians thriving in remote work.

With remote work creating a new pathway for career growth, this webinar is an invaluable opportunity for job seekers looking to expand their options. To register, visit Myjobmag.com.