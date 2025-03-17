Canada has changed its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) rules for college graduates.

Now, international students who graduate from college degree programs no longer need to meet a specific field-of-study requirement.

This update will apply to graduates from both colleges and universities in Canada.

According to The Economic Times, this adjustment is part of the Canadian government’s efforts to simplify the international education sector.

The previous requirement, which was introduced in 2024, applied only to college graduates and excluded those from universities. Reports inform that it was part of a larger move by the Canadian government to place more scrutiny on international education, as outlined in a report by ICEF Monitor.

Clarification of PGWP eligibility for graduates

“Graduates of college degree programs will no longer be required to meet the PGWP field of study requirement,” said CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Education, Larissa Bezo.

The updated guidelines, specify that students graduating from any Canadian bachelor’s or master’s degree programs—whether from colleges or universities—are eligible for the PGWP, provided they meet the language requirements.

Impact on international students and Canadian colleges

Details inform that Canadian colleges have traditionally enrolled a significant portion of international students, particularly in business programs. These colleges are often praised for equipping students with specialized skills that are in demand in the Canadian job market.

By removing the field-of-study requirement, the Canadian government is aiming to make these institutions more competitive when it comes to attracting international students.

Changes benefit Canadian colleges, but challenges remain

Reports inform that the removal of the requirement is seen as a step toward leveling the playing field for colleges, which had faced more challenges than universities in recruiting international students due to the earlier restrictions.

However, experts suggest that it may take time for colleges to regain their position in key international markets, especially as previous immigration policies have caused disruptions, with universities being less affected.

Long-term effects on international recruitment

The PGWP program still strikes a cord of familiarity for the highly popular among international students, and the changes are expected to have a positive impact on Canadian colleges’ recruitment efforts.

With the field-of-study restriction lifted, these colleges can now target a broader pool of international degree graduates, strengthening their recruitment capabilities in the competitive global education market.