Real estate firm Novarick Homes has announced its expansion into Ibadan with the launch of two major real estate projects—Noblesville, a student housing development near Lead City University, and Ayomide Estate, a modern residential community designed to promote sustainable living.

With a track record of delivering innovative and eco-conscious real estate solutions, Novarick Homes is extending its footprint beyond Lagos, aligning with its vision of shaping the future of sustainable living in Nigeria.

The first of the two projects, Noblesville, is designed to address the growing demand for quality student accommodation in university environments across the country. Situated within close proximity to Lead City University, the development aims to create a conducive space for learning and personal development.

“Our aim is to close the gap in student housing by offering a secure, well-managed, and comfortable living environment that enhances the overall learning experience,” said Noah Ibrahim, CEO of Novarick Homes. “Many universities struggle with inadequate student accommodation, leaving students to seek alternatives off-campus. With Noblesville, we are creating more than just student hostels—we are building a community that fosters personal growth, safety, and well-being of students, and at the same time, presenting a valuable opportunity for investors to tap into a high-demand property sector that directly addresses a pressing need for students.”

In addition to student housing, Novarick Homes is launching Ayomide Estate, a development focused on sustainability, security, and community living. The estate, whose name translates to “Joy is Here,” is envisioned as a green, modern city that caters to both residents and Nigerians in the diaspora seeking a homecoming experience.

“Ayomide is about redefining the urban living experience in Nigeria,” Ibrahim stated. “We are building more than just houses; we are creating a community where families can grow in peace, where professionals can invest with confidence, and where Nigerians abroad can return home to a place that truly feels like home.”

The estate will feature a gated entrance with 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance, ensuring a secure environment for residents. A well-planned road network and drainage system will enhance accessibility and prevent flooding, while a dedicated recreational center will provide spaces for leisure and community activities. Additionally, a medical center catering to children and the elderly will be established, offering essential healthcare services within the estate.

According to Susan Adebanjo, Business Manager at Novarick Homes, Ayomide Estate represents a significant step in creating sustainable housing solutions that prioritize both comfort and functionality.

“We are not just providing homes; we are creating an ecosystem where families, professionals, and investors can all thrive,” Adebanjo said. “Ayomide will stand out for its superior infrastructure, from well-paved roads to uninterrupted power supply and carefully designed green spaces that promote healthy living.”

She emphasized that the quality of work and precision in execution will set a new standard in Ibadan’s real estate landscape.

“We are committed to ensuring that Ayomide Estate is unmatched in terms of planning, design, and construction quality,” she added. “From security infrastructure to modern drainage systems and recreational facilities, every aspect of this development is being carefully considered to meet global standards.”

Both projects reflect Novarick’s mission to improve the relationship between people and property through quality construction, customer-centric designs, and sustainable investment opportunities. As Nigeria’s urban population continues to grow, the company remains committed to developing real estate solutions that not only meet immediate housing needs but also contribute to long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

For investors, the projects present opportunities to tap into the rising demand for both residential and student accommodations. With limited hostel options in many university areas and a growing preference for well-planned estates, early investors in Ayomide Estate and Noblesville stand to benefit from the anticipated appreciation in value.

“We are not just here to build houses; we are here to transform the real estate landscape in Nigeria,” Ibrahim emphasized. “Our commitment is to ensure that every development we embark on is one that not only meets the needs of today but also stands the test of time.”

As Novarick Homes expands its reach, the company continues to reinforce its commitment to creating opportunities that make life easier, richer, and better for individuals and communities alike.