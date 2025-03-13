The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a premier celebration of African film and television, is set to return for its 11th edition on May 10, 2025, with 28 awards honoring the industry’s brightest talents.

This was disclosed by Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday.

“The AMVCA has become a beacon of excellence. “Celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling, we are excited to once again open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work to the world,” Tejumola said.

This year’s awards will be divided into two major segments: non-voting categories, which recognize craftsmanship and technical excellence, and public voting categories, which allow audiences to determine key winners.

A panel of industry professionals will adjudicate 18 categories, focusing on behind-the-scenes disciplines that shape the cinematic experience.

The remaining 10 categories will be decided by the public, giving fans a direct role in the outcome.

Among the notable changes for the upcoming edition is the introduction of a new category, “Best Music Score,” which recognizes composers and music professionals whose work enhances the storytelling in film and television.

More insights

The nominee announcements are scheduled for March 23 to be broadcast across all Africa Magic channels at 7:00 p.m. Viewers will be able to cast their votes immediately after the announcement via the official AMVCA website.

The main event, set for May 10, promises to be a spectacle of African entertainment, bringing together leading filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders.

The ceremony will be broadcast live across the continent on Africa Magic channels, extending its reach to millions of viewers.

Femi Odugbemi, Head Judge of the AMVCA, emphasized the awards’ continued commitment to excellence as the African film industry evolves.

“As an industry, we are constantly growing,” Odugbemi said. “The expectations of filmmakers, audiences, and stakeholders continue to rise, and the AMVCA is committed to evolving with them. This year, we are responding to valuable industry insights and reinforcing our dedication to improvement.”

On the introduction of “Best Music Score,” Odugbemi noted that the category seeks to highlight the artistry of composers and musicians whose work elevates the emotional depth of productions.

“With this category, we celebrate the creative professionals whose artistry brings authentic and lucid experiences to our productions,” he said.

What we know

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), established by MultiChoice in 2013, is one of Africa’s most prestigious honors in film and television.

The inaugural ceremony took place on March 9, 2013, in Lagos, Nigeria, and was broadcast live across 50+ countries.

Dedicated to recognizing excellence in African storytelling, the AMVCA celebrates filmmakers, actors, and technical professionals whose work shapes the industry. Each edition features non-voting categories judged by industry experts and public-voting categories, where audiences decide the winners. Eligible entries include films and TV series that premiered in the preceding year.

As the AMVCA approaches its 11th edition in May 2025, anticipation is high. While submissions are now closed, attention shifts to the nominee announcements and the upcoming ceremony, which remains a major cultural event, spotlighting Africa’s growing influence in global entertainment.