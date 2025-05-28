MultiChoice Group has appointed Dr. Busola Tejumola as its new Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels, a move seen as a strategic step in strengthening its African content leadership across the DStv and GOtv platforms.

Tejumola’s appointment was announced via her LinkedIn profile on Tuesday, marking a significant leadership change at the pay-TV giant known for its wide footprint across sub-Saharan Africa.

The new role places Tejumola at the center of MultiChoice’s drive to deliver localized entertainment, a space she is well familiar with. Prior to this appointment, she served as Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s content strategy in the region.

Profile of Dr Busola Tejumola

With over a decade of experience at MultiChoice, Tejumola brings deep institutional knowledge. She first joined the company in 2012 as Consumer Insights Manager, using data to track audience behavior and drive business decisions.

She later led the Strategy and Insights team and was eventually named General Manager of Production at Africa Magic, where she oversaw major African titles including Big Brother Naija, Tinsel, Ajoche, and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Her promotion shows MultiChoice’s growing emphasis on audience-driven programming rooted in local narratives.

“My consistent focus has been the business sustainability and profitability of MultiChoice Nigeria, with content at the forefront,” she wrote on her LinkedIn profile. “Delivering on customer expectations through quality data and deep local understanding remains key.”

Tejumola’s leadership has spanned content planning, production, partnerships, and talent development. Her track record in championing African storytelling helped enrich the viewing experience for over 20 million subscribers, the company said.

Her Education

Educated in the UK and Nigeria, she holds a Ph.D. in Management Information Systems from Brunel University London, a master’s degree from the University of Surrey, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Ibadan. She also completed senior leadership training at Duke Corporate Education.

Tejumola’s appointment comes as MultiChoice continues to face increased competition from global and local streaming services. Strengthening its regional content and leadership has been central to its strategy to maintain relevance and subscriber loyalty.

Her elevation also reflects a broader industry trend of placing content veterans in executive roles to align programming decisions more closely with market demands.

As MultiChoice positions itself for the next phase of growth, especially amid shifting audience preferences, her expertise may prove crucial.

With Tejumola now overseeing general entertainment channels, including the flagship Africa Magic bouquet, MultiChoice signals it is doubling down on the power of African stories told by African creators.