United Capital Plc has announced a final dividend of N0.50 kobo for the period ended December 31, 2024, designated for shareholders listed on the company’s register.

This announcement was made in a disclosure published on the NGX on March 12 and signed by the group secretary, Dr. Leo Okafor.

According to the group, the final dividend is intended for shareholders whose names are recorded on the Register of Members as of the close of business on March 14, 2025.

The Register of Members will be closed from March 17, 2025, to March 21, 2025, after which the final dividend will be disbursed on April 4, 2025.

United Capital has urged shareholders who have not yet completed their e-dividend registration to do so.

The group stated: “Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form and submit it to the registrar or their respective banks.”

What to know

The upcoming payment is a final dividend for the period ending December 31, 2024, and is subject to withholding tax.

This dividend will be paid electronically on April 4, 2024, to shareholders who are listed in the company’s records as of March 14, 2024.

Shareholders holding unclaimed dividend warrants and share certificates, or those who have yet to present them for payment, are encouraged to complete their e-dividend registration or reach out to the registrar for assistance.

Africa Prudential Plc is the registrar managing this process.

Performance

United reported a pre-tax profit of N30.1 billion for FY 2024, which represents a 73.96% increase from the N17.3 billion reported the previous year.

The company’s total revenue decreased to N43.4 billion, down from N45.8 billion in the prior year.

Despite this decline in revenue, net operating income increased to N36.5 billion, up by 77.47%.

Investment income formed the largest part of the total, amounting to N15.5 billion, while fees and commission income accounted for N14.5 billion, supplemented by various other fees.

Total assets reached N1.7 trillion, up from N931.9 billion reported last year.

Of this total, investment securities made up N1.1 trillion.

Cash and cash equivalents were recorded at N337 billion, alongside trade and other receivables totaling N161.2 billion.

As of market close on March 12, 2025, shares of United Capital were trading at N19.30, as the company seeks to recover from a high of N26.50 reached in July 2024.

According to the group, its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on April 4, 2025 at Maitama, Abuja.