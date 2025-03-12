Citizens Pensions Limited proudly announces the approval for the issuance of a licence to carry on the business of a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), marking a bold step towards redefining retirement planning in Nigeria.

At the heart of Citizens Pensions lies a vision to be the trusted partner for secure and prosperous retirement. Built on the foundation of integrity, accountability, and a relentless focus on customers, Citizens Pensions is dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of profession or income level, has access to a pension system that is not only secure but also empowering.

This is more than just a financial service; it is a promise of dignity, stability, and the confidence to navigate tomorrow with certainty.

“The future of pensions in Nigeria is about fostering a culture where individuals can take ownership of their financial future with clarity and assurance,” said Helen N. Da-Souza, Managing Director of Citizens Pensions Limited. “Our commitment is to deliver pension solutions that are transparent, accessible, and truly life-changing so that every Nigerian can look forward to retirement with confidence.”

Citizens Pensions is embracing technology as a catalyst for change. The company is committed to simplifying pension management through digital platforms, seamless account access, and real-time support, ensuring that retirement planning is not a burden but a beautiful experience. Whether through automated contributions, personalised retirement advisory services, or user-friendly digital solutions, Citizens Pensions will transform how Nigerian workers understand the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

“Our mission is to provide retirement solutions that enable individuals and institutions to achieve their long-term financial goals,” added Chukwuka S. Onwuchekwa, Chairman, Citizens Pensions. We are not just managing funds; we are creating pathways for Nigerians to build Retirement Savings while confidently navigating tomorrow.”

For decades, millions of Nigerians in the informal sector, artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs have been excluded from structured retirement planning. With over 80% of Nigeria’s workforce outside the formal pension system, financial security in old age has remained a distant dream for many.

Citizens Pensions is stepping in to bridge this gap with Micro Pensions, an initiative designed to make pension savings accessible to the informal sector. Through flexible contribution plans, seamless enrolment, and a mobile-first approach, Citizens Pensions will make it possible for every Nigerian, regardless of income level or job type, to secure their future. This initiative is not merely about savings, it is about financial inclusion, dignity, and ensuring that retirement is a time of fulfilment, not uncertainty.

As Citizens Pensions prepares for its official launch, it invites Nigerians to be part of this transformative journey. The future of pensions in Nigeria is changing, let us navigate tomorrow, together.