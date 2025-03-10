Kuwait is facing a shortage of domestic workers, with recent figures showing a decline of more than 30,000 workers over the past 18 months.

The shortage averages 55 workers leaving per day, and is being driven by various factors including recruitment challenges, foreign labor restrictions, and increasing competition from neighboring Gulf countries.

As cited by Gulf News, data from the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), the number of domestic workers in Kuwait decreased to 780,930 by the end of December 2024, down from 811,307 in mid-2023.

This decline shows a continuing trend that has raised concerns among employers and recruitment agencies in the country.

Proceeding this development, Arab Times cited that an expert on domestic worker affairs, Ramadan Bassam Al-Shammari, revealed that as of January 2025, the expiration of 105,000 domestic workers was set to expire; a figure which represents 25% of female workers in Kuwait. But a portion of these workers showed no interest in renewing their contracts. A development that has fed the rise in demand for workers.

The reason for this gap in labor shortage, as stated, is a lack of cooperation from foreign recruitment offices.

Factors contributing to the shortage

Several factors are contributing to the shrinking pool of domestic workers in Kuwait. One of the main reasons is the restrictions on labor exports from several Asian countries, which have scaled back their workforce supply to Kuwait.

An official at a domestic workers recruitment office, Hamad Al Ali, explained that pre-arrival fees imposed on workers by Kuwait have discouraged many foreign workers from coming.

“Asian countries have reduced labor exports due to the additional financial burdens on workers before they even arrive,” he said.

In addition, shifting domestic trends have also played a role. Some Kuwaiti families are choosing to reduce their reliance on domestic help following high-profile incidents involving crimes committed by domestic workers.

These incidents have led to increased scrutiny and, in some cases, a change in the hiring approach of local families.

Increased demand

The demand for domestic workers in neighboring Gulf countries has also contributed to the shortage in Kuwait. As these countries offer better job conditions and higher wages, workers are increasingly attracted to opportunities elsewhere.

This, reports inform, has resulted in heightened competition for workers in the region, further tightening the labor market in Kuwait.

Labor restrictions and recruitment challenges

Kuwait has also implemented its own set of restrictions on certain nationalities, further complicating the recruitment process. While there are still around 450 licensed domestic worker recruitment offices in the country, many are struggling to meet demand due to the growing restrictions and competition from other Gulf nations.

Officials have warned that unless recruitment policies are adjusted or new international agreements are made, the shortfall in domestic workers is likely to persist. This could have broader implications for households and the care economy, which relies heavily on domestic help.