The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded the registration process for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with over 2 million candidates successfully signing up before the deadline on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The registration process, which commenced on February 3, 2025, recorded a total of 2,030,627 successfully registered candidates who are set to participate in the UTME scheduled for April 25, 2025.

This was disclosed in JAMB’s weekly bulletin, where the Board also noted that this figure excludes candidates registered for the examination at foreign centres.

Mock examination participation

Additionally, 200,115 candidates have indicated interest in taking the optional mock UTME slated for April 5, 2025.

200,115 candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for April 5, 2025.

Among these, 630 candidates have also registered for the trial mock examination, which will take place on the same date,” the board noted

Tighter security measures in place

With registration now closed, JAMB has shifted focus to examination security, implementing new anti-cheating measures to ensure the integrity of the test.

According to the bulletin, these measures have already resulted in the arrest of multiple candidates attempting to gain admission using forged A-level results.

JAMB cautioned candidates against engaging in any form of malpractice, emphasizing that strict monitoring systems have been put in place to detect and penalize fraud

The Board warned all candidates to strictly adhere to examination guidelines and refrain from any dishonest practices.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, clarified that the misconception about the UTME relying on internet connectivity has raised concerns over possible technical glitches in the 2025 examination.

He reiterated that the UTME is not conducted online but through a Local Area Network (LAN), ensuring secure data distribution. He explained that LAN is a closed system that connects computers within a specific location, allowing for a controlled and secure examination process.

The National Identification Number (NIN) remains a mandatory requirement for UTME registration, with strict measures in place to verify data accuracy. JAMB has advised candidates to use the “REQUERY” feature on its portal to resolve discrepancies rather than attempting unauthorized changes, warning that any data modifications must be justified.

JAMB emphasized that UTME registration is separate from school-based exams like WAEC and NECO, urging stakeholders to acknowledge this distinction and adhere to its registration protocols.