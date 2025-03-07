The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) released a detailed report on February 28, 2025, ranking the top ten stockbrokers in Nigeria based on the trading volumes and values they facilitated throughout the month.

Collectively, these stockbrokers accounted for 46.39% of the total trading volume executed by Nigerian stockbrokers, transacting an impressive 8.6 billion shares.

In terms of transaction value, the leading stockbrokers represented 55.10% of the overall trading value for the month, totaling N281.5 billion.

This analysis highlights transaction value as a more precise measure of performance than trading volume alone.

While trading volume indicates the number of shares exchanged, transaction value reveals important pricing trends, providing deeper insights into a stockbroker’s size, client base, and overall business performance.

Based on the total value of trades executed from February 1 to February 28, 2025, here are the top ten stockbrokers in Nigeria:

CSL STOCKBROKERS LIMITED:

CSL Stockbrokers Limited occupied the 10th spot, facilitating trades worth N11.8 billion. This represented 2.32% of the total transactions conducted by all Nigerian stockbrokers in February, which amounted to N511.2 billion.

Within the top 10 stockbrokers, CSL contributed 4.22% of the N281.5 billion traded. Additionally, it handled a trading volume of 609.9 million shares, earning the 6th position on the volume leaderboard.

MORGAN CAPITAL SECURITIES LIMITED:

Morgan Capital Securities Limited ranked 9th for February, with a trading value of N12.7 billion, accounting for 2.49% of the total N511.2 billion transacted by all Nigerian stockbrokers.

Among the top 10 brokers listed by the NGX, Morgan Capital contributed 4.51% of the N281.5 billion traded.

On the volume chart, this broker facilitated the exchange of 977.1 million shares, securing the 4th position.

APEL ASSET LIMITED:

Apel Assets Limited took the 8th place, with a transaction total of N13 billion, which constituted 2.55% of the combined N511.2 billion facilitated by all stockbrokers in February.

Of the N281.5 billion transacted by the leading 10 brokers on the NGX, Apel accounted for 4.62%. The broker also ranked 8th in trading volume, with 462.3 million shares changing hands.

CORDROS SECURITIES LIMITED :

Cordros Securities Limited positioned itself 7th, reporting a total transaction value of N13.6 billion for February.

This figure represented 2.67% of the overall trading value for all stockbrokers in Nigeria for the month. Among the top 10 stockbrokers, Cordros contributed 4.86% of the N281.5 billion traded.

FBN QUEST SECURITIES LIMITED:

FBN Quest Securities Limited ranked 6th, with a total transaction value of N15 billion for February, accounting for 2.95% of the total value of trades.

In the context of the top 10 stockbrokers, which collectively transacted N281.5 billion, FBN Quest contributed 5.35%. Notably, it also ranked 7th in trading volume, facilitating 568 million shares.

STANBIC IBTC STOCKBROKERS LIMITED:

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited stood in 5th place, reporting a transaction value of N31.2 billion for February.

This amount accounted for 6.11% of the total transactions facilitated by stockbrokers for the month.

Of the N281.5 billion transacted among the top 10 brokers listed by the NGX, Stanbic contributed 11.09%. It also ranked 5th in volume, with 853.6 million shares traded.

MERISTEM STOCKBROKERS LIMITED:

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited claimed the 4th position with a total transaction value of N33.5 billion for February. This equated to 6.56% of the overall trading value executed by all stockbrokers in Nigeria.

Among the top 10 stockbrokers, Meristem accounted for 11.91% of the N281.5 billion total traded, and it ranked 3rd in volume, facilitating 1.1 billion shares.

CORONATION SECURITIES LIMITED:

Coronation Securities Limited secured 3rd place, with a transaction value of N42.1 billion for February, representing 8.25% of the total trades facilitated by stockbrokers that month.

Of the N281.5 billion transacted by the top 10 brokers listed by the NGX, Coronation accounted for 14.97%.

On the volume scale, this broker facilitated the trade of 1.4 billion shares, earning the 2nd position.

APT SECURITIES AND FUNDS:

APT Securities and Funds ranked 2nd, reporting a transaction value of N42.8 billion for February. This figure represented 8.39% of the overall trading value executed by all stockbrokers in Nigeria.

Among the top 10 stockbrokers, which collectively transacted N281.5 billion, APT Securities accounted for 15.24%. Additionally, it ranked 9th in volume, with 430.9 million shares traded.

CARDINALSTONE SECURITIES LIMITED:

Cardinalstone Securities Limited took the top spot with a total transaction value of N65.5 billion for February. This amount represented 12.82% of all trades executed by stockbrokers across Nigeria for the month.

Among the top 10 stockbrokers, which collectively transacted N281.5 billion, Cardinalstone Securities comprised 23.26% of the total. It also led the volume rankings, facilitating an impressive 1.7 billion shares traded.