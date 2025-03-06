Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to make significant impact in birthing the next generation of banking and finance professionals on the continent through its Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP) which to date has produced over 3,222 young professionals across Africa.

Since inception three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has provided mentorship, training, and hands-on experience to young graduates for leadership roles in UBA.

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at the Landmark Event Centre to induct another cohort of 1,138 successful graduates who were absorbed by the bank following intensive training spanning several months of rigorous learning, testing the entrants’ dedication and resilience.

The momentous ceremony was graced by the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, the Group Managing Director/ CEO, Oliver Alawuba, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, mentors, families, and friends of the graduates.

Elumelu, who expressed his excitement over the new graduates, highlighted the bank’s passion for youth empowerment in Africa while bridging the unemployment gap, which according to him, remains one of the greatest challenges in the continent,

He said, “At UBA, we believe that Africa’s transformation is in the hands of young, dynamic, and ambitious professionals such as you. Through GMAP, we are not only shaping future leaders but also reinforcing our commitment to excellence and impact. To our graduands, remember that success is built on hard work, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning. The world is waiting for you to make your mark.”

Speaking earlier at the event, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, expressed immense pride in the graduands and reiterated the bank’s unwavering commitment to human capital development.

“This moment marks the beginning of a transformational journey that will shape your careers, your contributions to society, and Africa at large. The GMAP is a testament to our vision of empowering the brightest minds with the skills, knowledge, and mind-set required to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape,” Alawuba stated.

He pointed out UBA’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, highlighting that of the fresh 1,138 graduands, 666 (representing 58%) are women, a reflection of the bank’s dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace.

Encouraging the graduands, Alawuba charged them to uphold UBA’s core values of Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution, while embracing the bank’s Persona of Simplicity, Responsiveness, and Goal-oriented (SRG).

The ceremony featured inspiring testimonies from GMAP alumni who have made significant strides within the bank.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees, group wide, and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.