The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth N10.3 billion for the procurement of essential medical supplies, including antiretroviral drugs for HIV treatment, diabetes diagnostic kits, and other critical health commodities.

Speaking after the fourth FEC meeting of the year on Wednesday, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, briefed State House correspondents on the approvals.

Pate noted that the approval is aimed at enhancing the accessibility and affordability of health commodities, health services, by Nigerians.

“A few weeks ago, we approved the first-line antiretroviral drugs, and now we are putting forth resources, almost N997 million worth of contract, to procure the third-line antiretroviral drugs for those who are HIV-infected.

“I believe you will understand the importance of this, given the changes in global health financing and the shift towards domestic financing to ensure Nigerians continue receiving the treatment they require,” he said.

Locally manufactured diabetes diagnostic kits

The minister stated that the second category of the approved contracts includes the procurement of locally manufactured diagnostic kits for diabetes.

“Diabetes is a major issue in our country. It’s among the fastest-growing segments. We have lots of our population suffering from diabetes, and some are not even aware they have it,” he stated.

The minister further stated that a private company based in Lagos has been commissioned to manufacture diagnostic test kits.

“So, government is procuring the diagnostic kits, the on-point blood glucose monitoring system that is manufactured here in Nigeria. This is bringing to life the effort to unlock the healthcare value chain by encouraging local manufacturers,” Pate said.

In addition to the diagnostic kits, monitoring devices will be distributed across primary healthcare centers, and health workers will be trained to assist patients in tracking their blood sugar levels.

Medical relief program and additional approvals

Pate noted that the President had previously emphasized the need for a medical relief program to reduce the cost of medical commodities.

In line with this directive, he said N4.5 billion would be allocated for the procurement of antibiotics, antihypertensive, and antidiabetic medications—beyond the test kits—to help lower costs.

He also highlighted that the test kits were manufactured in Nigeria as part of efforts to support local production.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that N2.1 billion had been approved for the procurement of a mobile X-ray machine and the rehabilitation and equipping of a 64-slice CT scan at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

He explained that the upgraded facility would enhance diagnostic and clinical care services, making the hospital a referral center not only for Bauchi State but also for the broader region.

He added that the approvals reflect the Tinubu administration’s ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system by increasing domestic financing, supporting local production, and improving healthcare infrastructure.